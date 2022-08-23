Filming is causing problems

The filming in Los Angeles of Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) has the citizens very furious because of the dangerous stunts that are being filmed.

Although it is still a long time before it is released, the film Fast and Furious 10also known as Fast X, is creating many expectations. Since those responsible have commented that it is a kind of return to the tone of the first installments and they have also signed great actors who will debut in the saga as Brie Larson either Jason Momoa. But not everything is good news, since the filming is being quite controversial.

According to Varietyresidents of the historic neighborhood called Angelino Heights Los Angeles plan to protest the production of Fast and Furious 10 At the end of the week. Residents received notice that they would do a sequence involving “simulated activity of the emergency services, aerial photography, wetting of the street and atmospheric smoke”. According to the report, the protest is to raise awareness about road safety education. As some residents are unhappy after the area has already become home to car enthusiasts who engage in street racing and other potentially dangerous behavior.

Above all there are illegal races in front of the place where Dominic Toretto’s house was in the first film.

“If this filming is allowed to continue in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) (Universal)… We will organize a huge protest and invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this filming all the day and night. We are holding this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street runners in Los Angeles. But also to shame Universal for its callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing that its films started and continue to promote.”

“The fact that these people can find the real place and then torment the people who live there is irresponsible. Of course Universal didn’t know when they made the movie that it would be such a cultural phenomenon.” reads an email obtained by Variety from a Los Angeles City Hall resident.

What will the movie be about?

For now, we don’t have many details of the plot, but surely Dominic Toretto and ‘his family’ will try to lead their normal lives until a global threat appears that makes them have to get together and solve it.

So the best of Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) surely it will be its crazy action scenes, its impossible car chases and its brutal cast led by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood Y Charlize Theron. In addition, new members are included in the saga such as Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Jason Momoa Y Brie Larson. The film is being directed by louis leterrierwhich replaced justin linsince he left the project shortly before shooting began.

Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) It will be released on May 19, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.