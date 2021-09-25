filming of the film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans postponed due to the Coronavirus

Netflix once again proves provident: that’s why it has decided to postpone the start of filming to a later date The Gray Man

Among the most interesting future projects at home Netflix, there definitely is The Gray Man. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney published in 2009, will be directed by the Russo brothers and will feature two great Hollywood stars: Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling. To produce the film, the streaming giant provided directors with a whopping $ 200 million.

The news of the last few hours, however, is not the most comforting. In fact, filming has not started yet but will certainly postpone several weeks due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in California.

The Gray Man tells the story of two former CIA agents who hunt each other around the world. Court Gentry is a former CIA agent-turned-killer. The man known as The Gray Man is a legend in the field of undercover investigation. After solving a long series of missions and hitting the target, The Gray Man vanishes into thin air, but there are forces more dangerous than him in the world who decide to eliminate him once the man ceases to be an important pawn. The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Dhanush.