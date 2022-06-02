filming starts and there is a photo

The Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’ is underway and that means that there is less to enjoy the new adventures of the American in the city of love. The filming of the successful Netflix series has just started and we have found out thanks to its protagonist Lily Collins (file all the movies and curiosities of her). The actress has shared the first image with her great friend and co-star Ashley Park. Few more details have been given about this new installment in which we will see how their lives continue after such an open ending.

The best thing is that after this third installment there will be a fourth, although we do not know if they will be shot in a row and will have the cast that we have seen so far. Perhaps a signing will join, but it is still an unknown. For now, they are already in Paris and they are with the script reading table. We would love to be able to read them to know what will happen. We can not with the intrigue!

Only both actresses have made reference to their networks at the beginning of the recordings, but we will keep track of them to see if they have anything else. As you will remember, in this new batch Emily has to make professional decisions that could change her destiny. We’ll find out if she agrees to work with Sylvie or she’ll bet on a promotion at her company in Chicago. However, what worries us most is her sentimental future. The mess is assured after seeing that the cook has returned with Camille, so everything indicates that Alfie will be the best consolation for her (not so bad). On her part, we will see how the romance between her friend and the musician evolves. Without a doubt, love will be in the air, with better or worse fortune. Until next year, at least, we will not be able to verify it. Meanwhile, you can entertain yourself by watching the best Netflix series.

marieta taibo

Current affairs editor, she has been writing about movies and series for more than a decade.

