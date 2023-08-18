Filmmakers like Miette Albardi, Nikolaj Arcel or JA Bayona at the Perlac in San Sebastián Festival

The Palme d’Or, the Grand Jury Prize and the Cannes Jury Prize will compete, in addition to other films selected at the Berlin Grand Jury Prize, Sundance, Venice or Toronto. City of Donostia / San Sebastian Audience Award, Filmmakers such as Maite Alberdi, Nicolaj Arcel, JA Bayona, Stephanie Di Giusto, Michele Franco, Matteo Garrone, Craig Gillespie, Jonathan Glazer, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Todd Haynes, Aki Kaurismaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Christian Petzold, Celine Song, Warwick Thornton . Justin Truitt and Wim Wenders will choose Perlak 71st edition of the San Sebastian Festival, And the new film, from Les Miserables author Ladd Lee, will blow this section out of competition.

Jonathan Glazer (London, United Kingdom. 1965) will inaugurate the section To compete with The Zone of Interest, marking his return to a feature film ten years after the famous Under the Skin. The free adaptation of Martin Amis’ novel of the same name, which portrays the daily life of a German family living next to Auschwitz, earned the British director the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Glazer presented his first film, Sexy Beast (2000), in the New Directors section in San Sebastian.

second film of ladz lee (Mali, 1980) Following the success of Les Misérables (Les Misérables, Perlak 2019) – winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes, Goya for Best European Film and nominated for an Oscar among other awards -, Batiment 5 / Les Indesirables (The ) undesirable), will close the section Dropped out of the competition after passing through Toronto. The director once again expresses the struggle of a community to find its place.

Perlak’s selection also includes the new film, Aku wa Sonzai Shinai / Evil, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Kawasaki, Japan 1978). No longer in existence, which is part of the official section of the Venice Festival. With this story about a small rural town that seeks to protect its environmental heritage, Hamaguchi will complete his fifth participation in the festival since competing in New Directors with his first feature, Passion (2008).

he will also compete for City of Donostia Audience Award / San Sebastian Winner of the Palme d’Or in Cannes, Anatomie d’une chute / Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomy of a Fall), by French director Justin Tritt (Paris, France. 1978). Anatomie d’une chute is a judicial drama starring The Zone of Interest: German actress Sandra Hüller in the lead role.

Bastardan / The Promised Land (Promised Land), which will compete at the next Venice Film Festival, directed by Nikolaj Arcel (Copenhagen, Denmark 1972) and starring Mads Mikkelsen, who Arcel also directed in En Königlig Affair / A Royal Affair (A Royal Affair, 2012), won Best Non-English Film and was nominated for an Oscar for Silver. Beer for Best Screenplay at the Berlinale. Mikkelsen, who won the Silver Shell for Best Actor alongside his colleagues Thomas Bo Larsson, Magnus Milang and Lars Ranthe for Druk / Another Round (The Other Round, 2020), plays a man who takes his life in search of wealth and respect. carries the risk of sacrificing everything. loves.

Following its Toronto premiere, Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie (Sydney, Australia.1967) will present Dumb Money (Wall Street Blow) starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley. The director of I, Tonya (I, Tonya, 2017) focuses on a real case involving the GameStop video game retail chain.

for the first time, Matteo Garrone (Rome, Italy. 1968) will present a film in San Sebastian. The director of Gomorra (2008) and Dogman (2018) will compete in Venice with Io Capitano / I Am Capitan, the story of two young people who leave Dakar to go to Europe.

Hirokazu Kore-eda (Tokyo, Japan. 1962) competed in the official section of San Sebastian with Wandafuru Raifu (After Life, 1998), Hana Yori mo Naho (Hana, 2006), Aruitemo, Aruitemo (Still Walking, 2008) and Kiseki/I Wish is of. (Miracle, 2011), which won the Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, and received the Audience Award twice, along with Sōshite Chichi ni Naru / Like Father, Like Son (Like Father, Like Son, 2013) and Umimachi Diary / Our Little . Sister (Our Little Sister, 2015). In 2018, Manabiki Kazoku/Shoplifters (A Family Affair) won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar, and Kore-eda received a Donostia Award. His latest film, Kaibutsu/Monster, won the Best Screenplay award at the French Festival.

appearance of the filmography of aki kaurismaki (Orimattila, Finland. 1957) has been a frequent participant in the festival since his short Rocky VI was selected in the official section in 1988. Since then, Tuliticutehatan Taito / The Match Factory Girl (The Match Factory Girl, Zabaltegi 1990); Kauas Pilvet Karakavat / Drifting Clouds (Passing Clouds, Perlak 1996) and Mis Vala Mneiseyta / The Man Without a Past (A Man Without a Past, Perlak 2002 – and both in the 2007 Ice Fever retrospective-); Le Havre (Le Havre, Perlk 2011); and Toivon tuola puolen / The Other Side of Hope, Fipresi Grand Prix, 2017. With Kuolit Lehdet/Fallen Leaves, a story about the union of two lonely people, he was awarded the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

After winning the Audience Award for Best European Film mole agent / The Mole Agent, which in its project phase won the EFADS-CAACI award at the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in 2017, Maite Alberti (Santiago, Chile. 1983) will present La Memoria Infinita / The Eternal Memory, a non-Alzheimer’s The narrative about a couple fighting a war was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in the Documentary category of the World Cinema section.

After exiting the official section for The Impossible (2012) and A Monster Calls (A Monster Comes to See Me, 2016), Jae Beyoncé (Barcelona, ​​Spain. 1975) would be part of the Perlak section for the first time with La Sociedad de la Nieve / Society of the Snows, which would close Venice. Based on the eponymous book by Pablo Virci, Bayona uses his narrative talents to serve the story of the heroes, the dead and the survivors of the plane crash in Los Andes.

Todd Haynes (Los Angeles, USA. 1961), who was President of the San Sebastian Official Jury in 2013, returns to Perlak after being selected with Wonderstruck (Wonderstruck. The Wonders Museum, 2017) and The Velvet Underground (2021). In May December (Secrets of a Scandal), which was part of the official selection at Cannes, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman told the story of a teacher who served a prison sentence for having sex with one of her 13-year-old students. Had taken Two decades later, a Hollywood actress wants to make a film out of her story.

Michelle Frank (Mexico City, Mexico. 1979) In 2009 he directed his first feature film, Daniel y Ana, which was presented at the Cannes Filmmakers’ Fortnight and in the Horizontes Latino section of San Sebastián. He returned to Cannes with Después de Lucía / After Lucía (2012), which received the Un Certain Regard award and a special mention in Horizontes Latinos, a section that included Chronique (Best Script at Cannes) and Las Hijas de Abril / April’s Daughters (Un Certain Regard Jury Award). Nuevo Orden / New Order, which won the Grand Jury Prize in Venice, was presented at Perlak, which this year will host Memory, a drama shot in New York starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, which will compete at the next festival. Will do Venice.

Debut film of director and screenwriter celine song (South Korea, 1989), Past Lives became a sensation at the Sundance and Berlin festivals and was praised by international critics. Past Lives is an exploration of love, identity, and the distance between the life we ​​want and the life we ​​live.

In his extensive career, director, screenwriter and producer Wim Wenders (Düsseldorf, Germany. 1945) He has been President of the Jury of the San Sebastián Festival in 2002, opened the festival in 2017 with the film Submergence and he knows what it takes to win the Audience Award in San Sebastián: The Salt of the Earth Salt of the Earth), co-directed with Juliano Ribeiro Salgado, was the most voted film by audiences in 2014. This time he aims for the prize with Perfect Days, which won Best Actor at Cannes for Koji Yakusho.

film producer Stephanie Di Giusto (Aubon, France. 1975) competed with Rosalie in the Un Certain Regard section of the last Cannes Film Festival. The director’s second film, La Danseuse / The Dancer (The Dancer, 2016), stars Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Benoît Magimel, who play a couple facing a mystery.

Christian Petzold (Hilden, Germany. 1960) won the Silver Bear for Best Director for Barbara (2012) and competed in the official section of San Sebastian with Phoenix in 2014, recognized with the Fipresi Award. With his latest film, Roter Himmel/Afair (The Red Sky), in which he describes the coexistence of four people in a holiday home during a sweltering summer, he won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlinale.

At the end warwick thornton (Alice Springs, Australia. 1970), who won the Camera d’Or at Cannes with his debut film, Samson & Delilah (Samson & Delilah, 2009), will present The New Boy, after passing through the Un Certain Regard section. Festival from Cannes. Cate Blanchett produces and stars in this film, which is based in a remote monastery ruled by an apostate nun, where an orphaned tribal boy arrives.

Perlak’s films, except for the finale, are Nominee for the City of Donostia/San Sebastián Audience Award, Sponsored by the San Sebastian City Council.