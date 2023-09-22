Filmrise expands streaming distribution with Samsung TV Plus

Eric Gruenewedel

New York City-based film and television studio and streaming network FilmRise has expanded its distribution deal with Samsung TV Plus, the South Korean consumer electronics giant’s ad-supported streaming platform for Samsung Connected TV owners.

The new agreement includes 600 hours of programming, including 19 TV series and more than 120 movies, expanding the platform’s FilmRise content portfolio to 3,134 hours. Content includes “Heartland,” “Highway to Heaven,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares” and “21 Jump Street.”

“We were one of the first studios to partner with Samsung TV Plus and we are delighted to build on our successful partnership by introducing a huge range of fresh and highly engaging free content to our users on FAST and AVOD. Melissa Wohl, SVP, head of content sales at FilmRise, said in a statement.

