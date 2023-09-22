Filmrise expands streaming distribution with Samsung TV Plus

by

Eric Gruenewedel

22 September 2023

New York City-based film and television studio and streaming network FilmRise has expanded its distribution deal with Samsung TV Plus, the South Korean consumer electronics giant’s ad-supported streaming platform for Samsung Connected TV owners.

The new agreement includes 600 hours of programming, including 19 TV series and more than 120 movies, expanding the platform’s FilmRise content portfolio to 3,134 hours. Content includes “Heartland,” “Highway to Heaven,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares” and “21 Jump Street.”

“We were one of the first studios to partner with Samsung TV Plus and we are delighted to build on our successful partnership by introducing a huge range of fresh and highly engaging free content to our users on FAST and AVOD. Melissa Wohl, SVP, head of content sales at FilmRise, said in a statement.

Subscribe for free here media play news daily newspaper!

related post

  • Samsung TV Plus Streaming improves brand identity

    Samsung Electronics America announced on August 30 that its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform – Samsung TV Plus – is getting a makeover, including new content and channels. It recently hired Andy Singer, who previously held senior roles in content…

  • Samsung TV Plus includes streaming of Kevin Hart’s LOL! network

    Samsung TV Plus, the free ad-supported streaming TV (Fast) and video-on-demand service from the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer, announced on March 22 the addition of Kevin Hart’s LOL! network on its streaming platform. Programming on the network includes the catalog show “Everybody Hates…”.

Source link

Leave a Comment