Films about the life of Lady Di and her protagonists

Kristen Stewart playing Lady Di in ”Spencer”. | Complizen Film

Since Diana of Wales married Prince Charles of England, the queen’s eldest son Isabel II and heir to the British throne, was known as Lady Di, collaborating in different charitable organizations, especially those dedicated to the fight against AIDS. However, following accusations of adultery against Prince Charles, the favorite couple of the British royals separated in 1996.

Unfortunately Lady Di passed away in 1997 together with Dodi Al Fayed in a car accident, being news that shocked the whole world, with many blaming the monarchy for the tragic accident. Being such an iconic character, Lady Di’s story has been documented in several film productions, giving context to the glamorous but complicated life of Diana Spencer.

Movies about the life of Lady Di

The Queen (2006)









Movie that stars Queen Elizabeth II, but the story focuses on the events after the death of Lady Di. Here we can see the tension between the royal family and the government headed by the newly elected Tony Blair. The film was very well received at the time, having six Oscar nominations, winning the award for Best Actress received by the English actress Helen Mirren.

You might also be interested in: Day Shift, a film with Karla Souza: full cast and plot

Diana (2013)









starring actress naomi watts”Diana” recounts the last two years of Lady Di’s life, directed by Oliver Hirschbiegelthe story begins with the divorce of the then Princess of Wales, then focusing on their subsequent romantic relationships.

The story is based on the book ”Diana: Her Last Love” written by kate snelltelling mostly the relationship between Diana and the Egyptian tycoon Dodi Al-Fayed, who died together in a car accident on August 31, 1997. Likewise, Diana’s affair with the Pakistani surgeon is mentioned Hasnat Khan.

The Crown Season 4 (2020)









”The Crown” is a Netflix series that follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her youth, and which she plans to cover up to the present time. During the fourth season, the period from 1979 to 1990 is covered, the time in which Diana Spencer crossed paths with the queen. This season recreates the days since Prince Charles met Diana, as well as the acceptance of the young couple by the queen. Here Emma Corin She is in charge of giving life to Lady Di.

Diana the Musical (2021)









Premiered in 2019, at the La Jolla Playhouse, at the University of San Diego, this musical came to Broadway in 2020. Before the pandemic, Netflix decided to record it and shared it on its platform where it remains an exclusive to the streaming platform. streaming.

The musical begins with the romance of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, and goes through different moments of his life, until his fateful death, through musical numbers, where the British actress Jeanna deWaal is in charge of starring.

You might also be interested in: What movies and series has Warner Bros canceled and why

Spencer (2021)









The most recent film about Diana Spencer, focused on the days of her stay in the royal house of Windsor, to which her ex-husband and her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, belong. ”Spencer” portrays the royal Christmas celebrations in great detail, while portraying Diana’s relationship with the people who served the royal family.

“Spencer” stars Kristen Stewartwhich has received a nomination for Best Actress for the 2022 Oscars, and is directed by the Chilean Paul Larrain.