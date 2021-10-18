films and Oscars, Adam Shulman and Shakespeare, Instagram

Anne Hathaway is an American actress. He is one of the best-known faces of the international jet-set, having starred in hugely successful films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Alice in Wonderland and Interstellar. She is among the protagonists of Ocean’s 8, a spin-off film with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Dakota Fanning.

Who is Anne Hathaway

First name: Anne Jacqueline

Anne Jacqueline Last name : Hathaway

: Hathaway Date of birth : November 12, 1982

: November 12, 1982 Birth place : New York, United States

: New York, United States Instagram profile : @annehathaway

: @annehathaway Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Anne Hathaway: Movies and Oscars

As mentioned Anne Hathaway has an extremely long filmography full of successful titles. In addition to those already listed we mention: Prince Charming Wanted, The Secrets of Brokeback Mountain, Appointment with Love, Love and Other Remedies, The Dark Knight The Return, Don Jon, The Unexpected Intern, Alice Through the Looking Glass.

She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for Rachel Getting Married, and won the Best Supporting Actress statuette for her portrayal of Fantine in 2012’s Les Miserables.

Anne Hathaway: Adam Shulman and Shakespeare

Anne Hathaway has been married since 2012 to Adam Shulman, an American actor known at least four years before, when they started dating, and with whom she got engaged in 2011. The actor is not a particularly well-known face, he remembers only a part in the movie Hazzard. However, he bears a fair resemblance to William Shakespeare, at least as a classically portrayed. The similarity led to the creation of a sort of “legend” about the love between the two, because Shakespeare’s wife was named exactly like the actress, Anne Hathaway, and the British writer wrote that he would also look for his beloved wife in the lives after the one they had lived together.

Anne Hathaway: Instagram

Anne Hathaway has an official and verified Instagram account currently followed by nearly 20 million followers and with 609 posts. In his feed you can find mostly stage and personal photos.