Films and Programs for Today Friday 10 December 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: A Little Favor, Salt, Interstellar, Double Love. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Voice Senior, The Good Doctor and The Resident, Black Mafia, Big Brother Vip, Le Iene present: Scandalo nell’antimafia, Live Propaganda, Fratelli di Crozza.

Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 10 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in the clear: A Little Favor, Salt, Interstellar, Double Love, The Pale Knight, Coming Home for Christmas, The Witch, The Cop of the Moroccan Squad, Once, The Medallion.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

A Small Favor , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Paul Feig’s 2018 thriller, drama, noir film, starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, Ian Ho, Aparna Nancherla, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Dustin Milligan and Bashir Salahuddin.

, the film on the air : Paul Feig’s 2018 thriller, drama, noir film, starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, Ian Ho, Aparna Nancherla, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Dustin Milligan and Bashir Salahuddin. Salt , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Phillip Noyce’s 2010 thriller film, starring Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andre Braugher, Yara Shahidi, Zoe Lister Jones, Gaius Charles, Victor Slezak, Daniel Olbrychski, James Schram, Corey Stoll, Gary Wilmes and Kevin O ‘ Donnell.

, the film on the air : Phillip Noyce’s 2010 thriller film, starring Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andre Braugher, Yara Shahidi, Zoe Lister Jones, Gaius Charles, Victor Slezak, Daniel Olbrychski, James Schram, Corey Stoll, Gary Wilmes and Kevin O ‘ Donnell. The pale knight , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Iris : Clint Eastwood’s 1985 Western, starring Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty, Carrie Snodgress, Chris Penn, Richard Dysart, Sydney Penny, Richard Kiel, Doug McGrath, Charles Hallahan, Marvin J. McIntyre, Fran Ryan and Richard Hamilton.

, the film on the air : Clint Eastwood’s 1985 Western, starring Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty, Carrie Snodgress, Chris Penn, Richard Dysart, Sydney Penny, Richard Kiel, Doug McGrath, Charles Hallahan, Marvin J. McIntyre, Fran Ryan and Richard Hamilton. Coming home for Christmas , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Vanessa Parise’s sentimental 2013 film, starring Benjamin Hollingsworth, Carly McKillip, Britt McKillip, Amy Jo Johnson, George Canyon, Vanessa Parise and Kennedi Clements.

, the film on the air : Vanessa Parise’s sentimental 2013 film, starring Benjamin Hollingsworth, Carly McKillip, Britt McKillip, Amy Jo Johnson, George Canyon, Vanessa Parise and Kennedi Clements. The Witch , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Robert Eggers’ 2016 horror film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger and Lucas Dawson.

, the film on the air : Robert Eggers’ 2016 horror film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger and Lucas Dawson. Double love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Drama, Sentimental, Thriller 2017 by François Ozon, starring Jacqueline Bisset, Marine Vacth, Jérémie Renier, Myriam Boyer, Dominique Reymond, Jean-Édouard Bodziak and Jean-Paul Muel.

, the film on the air : Drama, Sentimental, Thriller 2017 by François Ozon, starring Jacqueline Bisset, Marine Vacth, Jérémie Renier, Myriam Boyer, Dominique Reymond, Jean-Édouard Bodziak and Jean-Paul Muel. The policewoman on the morality squad , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1979 sexy comedy film by Michele Massimo Tarantini, with Edwige Fenech, Lino Banfi, Alvaro Vitali, Franco Diogene, Giacomo Rizzo, Gianfranco Barra, Sal Borgese and Marzio Onorato.

, the film on the air : 1979 sexy comedy film by Michele Massimo Tarantini, with Edwige Fenech, Lino Banfi, Alvaro Vitali, Franco Diogene, Giacomo Rizzo, Gianfranco Barra, Sal Borgese and Marzio Onorato. Interstellar , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Wes Bentley, Casey Affleck, Michael Caine, Matt Damon, Topher Grace, Mackenzie Foy, John Lithgow, Ellen Burstyn, David Oyelowo, Bill Irwin, Elyes Gabel and Timothée Chalamet.

, the film on the air : Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Wes Bentley, Casey Affleck, Michael Caine, Matt Damon, Topher Grace, Mackenzie Foy, John Lithgow, Ellen Burstyn, David Oyelowo, Bill Irwin, Elyes Gabel and Timothée Chalamet. Ounces , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on TV2000 : John Carney’s 2006 sentimental drama, starring Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová, Bill Hodnett, Danuse Ktrestova and Marcella Plunkett.

, the film on the air : John Carney’s 2006 sentimental drama, starring Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová, Bill Hodnett, Danuse Ktrestova and Marcella Plunkett. The Medallion, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30 on Spike: Comedy movie, 2003 action by Gordon Chan, starring Jackie Chan, Lee Evans, John Rhys-Davies, Claire Forlani, Julian Sands, Christy Chung, Johann Myers, Alexander Bao, Lau Siu-Ming, Paul Andreovski, Oward Gibbins, Rick Nathanson, Mona Lynn and Diana Weng.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: