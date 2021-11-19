Films and Programs for Today Friday 19 November 2021

TV previews

Movies Tonight on TV: Dominoes, Old Man & the Gun, Gamble with Death, Shadowhunters – City of Bones, Fast and Furious. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Tale and Which Show, The Good Doctor 4, Big Brother VIP, Live Propaganda, Petra, Fratelli di Crozza.

Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 19 November 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Dominoes, Old Man & the Gun, Bet with Death, Shadowhunters – City of Bones, Fast and Furious, Chronicle Mysteries – Family Ties, Attention, All the Fata Morgana’s fault, I love you President.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Domino , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Action movie, Brian De Palma’s 2019 thriller, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carice van Houten, Guy Pearce, Nicolas Bro, Thomas Gabrielsson, Søren Malling, Paprika Steen, Jacob Lohmann, Eriq Ebouaney, Younes Bachir and Jon Lange.

, the film on the air : Action movie, Brian De Palma’s 2019 thriller, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carice van Houten, Guy Pearce, Nicolas Bro, Thomas Gabrielsson, Søren Malling, Paprika Steen, Jacob Lohmann, Eriq Ebouaney, Younes Bachir and Jon Lange. Old Man & the Gun , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : David Lowery’s 2018 comedy, drama film, starring Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Tika Sumpter, Elisabeth Moss, Keith Carradine, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and John David Washington.

, the film on the air : David Lowery’s 2018 comedy, drama film, starring Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Tika Sumpter, Elisabeth Moss, Keith Carradine, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and John David Washington. Bet with death , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Buddy Van Horn’s 1988 crime film, action, thriller, starring Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson, Liam Neeson, Evan C. Kim, David Hunt, Jim Carrey, Anthony Charnota, Michael Currie, Darwin Gillett and Michael Goodwin.

, the film on the air : Buddy Van Horn’s 1988 crime film, action, thriller, starring Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson, Liam Neeson, Evan C. Kim, David Hunt, Jim Carrey, Anthony Charnota, Michael Currie, Darwin Gillett and Michael Goodwin. Shadowhunters – City of Bones , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Harald Zwart’s 2013 action, adventure, fantasy movies starring Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower, Lena Headey, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Robert Sheehan, Kevin Zegers, Jared Harris, Kevin Durand, Jemima West, Godfrey Gao, CCH Pounder and Robert Maillet.

, the film on the air : Harald Zwart’s 2013 action, adventure, fantasy movies starring Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower, Lena Headey, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Robert Sheehan, Kevin Zegers, Jared Harris, Kevin Durand, Jemima West, Godfrey Gao, CCH Pounder and Robert Maillet. Chronicle Mysteries – Family ties , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : David Weaver’s 2019 mystery film, starring Alison Sweeney, Benjamin Ayres, Dave Collette, Rebecca Staab, Michael Kopsa, Toby Levins, Rochelle Greenwood, Pippa Mackie and Primo Allon.

, the film on the air : David Weaver’s 2019 mystery film, starring Alison Sweeney, Benjamin Ayres, Dave Collette, Rebecca Staab, Michael Kopsa, Toby Levins, Rochelle Greenwood, Pippa Mackie and Primo Allon. Attention , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : drama film from 1985 by Giovanni Soldati, with Stefania Sandrelli, Ben Cross, Amanda Sandrelli, Fabio Ferrari, Elena Pompei, Serena Sciarrini, Arnoldo Foà, Shereen Sabet, Claudia Cavalcanti, Anita Zagaria, Piercorrado Dugoni, Leslie Lyon, Giovanni Soldati, Diego Verdegiglio, Luciano Baglioni and Jorge Krimer.

, the film on the air : drama film from 1985 by Giovanni Soldati, with Stefania Sandrelli, Ben Cross, Amanda Sandrelli, Fabio Ferrari, Elena Pompei, Serena Sciarrini, Arnoldo Foà, Shereen Sabet, Claudia Cavalcanti, Anita Zagaria, Piercorrado Dugoni, Leslie Lyon, Giovanni Soldati, Diego Verdegiglio, Luciano Baglioni and Jorge Krimer. All the fault of the Fata Morgana , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Premium : comedy, sentimental film of 2021 by Matteo Oleotto, with Nicole Grimaudo, Davide Iacopini, Claudia Potenza, Corrado Fortuna and Tecla Insolia.

, the film on the air : comedy, sentimental film of 2021 by Matteo Oleotto, with Nicole Grimaudo, Davide Iacopini, Claudia Potenza, Corrado Fortuna and Tecla Insolia. The soldier on the military visit , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1977 sexy comedy film by Nando Cicero, with Edwige Fenech, Renzo Montagnani, Enrico Beruschi, Mario Carotenuto, Alvaro Vitali, Fiorenzo Fiorentini, Michele Gammino, Leo Gullotta, Renzo Ozzano and Jacques Stany.

, the film on the air : 1977 sexy comedy film by Nando Cicero, with Edwige Fenech, Renzo Montagnani, Enrico Beruschi, Mario Carotenuto, Alvaro Vitali, Fiorenzo Fiorentini, Michele Gammino, Leo Gullotta, Renzo Ozzano and Jacques Stany. Fast and Furious , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Rob Cohen’s 2001 action movie, thriller, starring Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune, Chad Lindberg, Johnny Strong, Matt Schulze, Ja Rule and Ted Levine.

, the film on the air : Rob Cohen’s 2001 action movie, thriller, starring Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune, Chad Lindberg, Johnny Strong, Matt Schulze, Ja Rule and Ted Levine. I love you President , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on TV2000 : Richard Tanne’s 2016 biopic, drama, sentimental film, starring Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

, the film on the air : Richard Tanne’s 2016 biopic, drama, sentimental film, starring Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter and Vanessa Bell Calloway. Colombia Connection: The massacre, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30 on Spike: Aaron Norris’ 1990 action, adventure film, starring Chuck Norris, Billy Drago, John P. Ryan, Richard Jaeckel, Begonia Plaza, Paul Perri, Héctor Mercado, Mark Margolis, Mateo Gomez, Ruth De Sosa, Gerald Castillo and Chris Castillejo .

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: