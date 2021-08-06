Films and Programs for Today Friday 6 August 2021

Movies Tonight on TV: Donnie Darko, Rocky, The Postman, How to Be a Latin Lover, The Raven. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Secret Song, The Circle of the Rings, The Great Story, Ines of my soul.

Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 6 August 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Donnie Darko, Rocky, The Postman, How to Be a Latin Lover, The Raven, The Hot Potato, 1921 – The Rookford Mystery, Being Twenty ..

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Donnie Darko , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Richard Kelly’s 2001 science fiction drama, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Daveigh Chase, Mary McDonnell, Jena Malone, James Duval, Patrick Swayze, Mark Hoffman, Drew Barrymore, and Katharine Ross.

Brakeless, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on Spike: action movie, 2012 thriller by David Koepp, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon, Dania Ramirez, Jamie Chung, Aaron Tveit, Aasif Mandvi and Nick Damici.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: