Films and Programs for Today Friday 7 January 2022

Film Tonight on TV: The Officer and the Spy, Christmas Suddenly, Back in the Game, JFK – A case still open, Young and beautiful. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Voice Senior, The Good Doctor and The Resident, Big Brother Vip, The Best Fratelli di Crozza.

Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 7 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Officer and the Spy, Christmas suddenly, Back in the game, JFK – A case still open, Young and beautiful, I hope I get along, The Expendables 2, Grandpa this time it’s war !, The Mystery of the house of time, Christmas in love, Discovering Forrester, The Babysitters, Dragonheart – Heart of the Dragon.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Officer and the Spy , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Roman Polanski’s 2019 biopic, drama, thriller, starring Jean Dujardin, Louis Garrel, Emmanuelle Seigner, Mathieu Amalric, Melvil Poupaud, Damien Bonnard, Denis Podalydès, Vincent Grass, Grégory Gadebois, Wladimir Yordanoff and Didier Sandre.

, the film on the air : Roman Polanski’s 2019 biopic, drama, thriller, starring Jean Dujardin, Louis Garrel, Emmanuelle Seigner, Mathieu Amalric, Melvil Poupaud, Damien Bonnard, Denis Podalydès, Vincent Grass, Grégory Gadebois, Wladimir Yordanoff and Didier Sandre. I hope I manage , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rete 4 : 1992 comedy film by Lina Wertmüller, with Paolo Villaggio, Isa Danieli, Gigio Morra, Sergio Solli, Paolo Bonacelli, Pier Francesco Borruto, Ester Carloni, Fulvia Carotenuto, Annarita D’Auria, Eduard Criscuolo, Alessandra De Tora, Salvatore Terracciano, Giuliano Amatucci, Anna De Magistris, Consalvo Dell’Arti, Salvatore Emilio and Ciro Esposito.

, the film on the air : 1992 comedy film by Lina Wertmüller, with Paolo Villaggio, Isa Danieli, Gigio Morra, Sergio Solli, Paolo Bonacelli, Pier Francesco Borruto, Ester Carloni, Fulvia Carotenuto, Annarita D’Auria, Eduard Criscuolo, Alessandra De Tora, Salvatore Terracciano, Giuliano Amatucci, Anna De Magistris, Consalvo Dell’Arti, Salvatore Emilio and Ciro Esposito. The Mercenaries 2 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Simon West’s 2012 action movie, starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Scott Adkins, Liam Hemsworth and Novak Djokovic.

, the film on the air : Simon West’s 2012 action movie, starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Scott Adkins, Liam Hemsworth and Novak Djokovic. JFK – A case still open , the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on La7 : Oliver Stone’s 1991 thriller film, starring Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, Tommy Lee Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Oldman, EJ Morris, Cheryl Penland, Beata Pozniak, Pat Perkins, Joe Pesci, Steve Reed, Anthony Ramirez, Mike Longman, Walter Matthau, Tomas Milian, Randy Means, Perry R. Russo, Jay O. Sanders, Sissy Spacek, Donald Sutherland, Sally Kirkland, Amy Long, Jack Lemmon, Ray Le Pere, John Candy, Edward Asner and Vincent D’Onofrio.

, the film on the air : Oliver Stone’s 1991 thriller film, starring Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, Tommy Lee Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Oldman, EJ Morris, Cheryl Penland, Beata Pozniak, Pat Perkins, Joe Pesci, Steve Reed, Anthony Ramirez, Mike Longman, Walter Matthau, Tomas Milian, Randy Means, Perry R. Russo, Jay O. Sanders, Sissy Spacek, Donald Sutherland, Sally Kirkland, Amy Long, Jack Lemmon, Ray Le Pere, John Candy, Edward Asner and Vincent D’Onofrio. Grandpa this time it’s war! , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Tim Hill’s 2020 comedy film, starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Oakes Fegley, Cheech Marin and Veronica Alicino.

, the film on the air : Tim Hill’s 2020 comedy film, starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Oakes Fegley, Cheech Marin and Veronica Alicino. The Mystery of the house of the time , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Eli Roth’s 2018 fantasy, thriller film, starring Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic, Colleen Camp, Lorena Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, Charles Green, Perla Middleton and Braxton Bjerken.

, the film on the air : Eli Roth’s 2018 fantasy, thriller film, starring Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic, Colleen Camp, Lorena Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, Charles Green, Perla Middleton and Braxton Bjerken. Christmas suddenly , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Jessie Nelson’s 2015 comedy film, starring Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Olivia Wilde, Amanda Seyfried, Ed Helms, Timothée Chalamet, Alex Borstein, Marisa Tomei, Alan Arkin, Anthony Mackie, Jake Lacy, Jon Tenney, June Squibb and Dan Amboyer.

, the film on the air : Jessie Nelson’s 2015 comedy film, starring Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Olivia Wilde, Amanda Seyfried, Ed Helms, Timothée Chalamet, Alex Borstein, Marisa Tomei, Alan Arkin, Anthony Mackie, Jake Lacy, Jon Tenney, June Squibb and Dan Amboyer. Back in the game , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Robert Lorenz’s 2012 drama, starring Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Lillard, John Goodman, Scott Eastwood, Robert Patrick, Matt Bush, Ed Lauter, Chelcie Ross, Darren Le Gallo and Rus Blackwell.

, the film on the air : Robert Lorenz’s 2012 drama, starring Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Lillard, John Goodman, Scott Eastwood, Robert Patrick, Matt Bush, Ed Lauter, Chelcie Ross, Darren Le Gallo and Rus Blackwell. Christmas in love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : comic film, comedy of 2004 by Neri Parenti, with Christian De Sica, Massimo Boldi, Danny DeVito, Sabrina Ferilli, Anna Maria Barbera, Ronn Moss, Tosca D’Aquino, Cesare Bocci, Cristiana Capotondi and Alena Seredova.

, the film on the air : comic film, comedy of 2004 by Neri Parenti, with Christian De Sica, Massimo Boldi, Danny DeVito, Sabrina Ferilli, Anna Maria Barbera, Ronn Moss, Tosca D’Aquino, Cesare Bocci, Cristiana Capotondi and Alena Seredova. The Lodgers – Don’t break the rules , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Brian O’Malley’s 2017 drama, horror, sentimental, thriller, starring Charlotte Vega, David Bradley, Moe Dunford, Eugene Simon, Bill Milner and Deirdre O’Kane.

, the film on the air : Brian O’Malley’s 2017 drama, horror, sentimental, thriller, starring Charlotte Vega, David Bradley, Moe Dunford, Eugene Simon, Bill Milner and Deirdre O’Kane. Young and beautiful , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : François Ozon’s 2013 drama, starring Marine Vacth, Charlotte Rampling, Frédéric Pierrot, Géraldine Pailhas, Nathalie Richard and Johan Leysen.

, the film on the air : François Ozon’s 2013 drama, starring Marine Vacth, Charlotte Rampling, Frédéric Pierrot, Géraldine Pailhas, Nathalie Richard and Johan Leysen. Never Play with the Stars! , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai Premium : 2020 comedy film by Matteo Oleotto, with Alessandro Roia, Pilar Fogliati, Carlotta Natoli, Emanuela Grimalda, Fiorenza Pieri, Adriano Pantaleo, Maurizio Fanin and Ariella Reggio.

, the film on the air : 2020 comedy film by Matteo Oleotto, with Alessandro Roia, Pilar Fogliati, Carlotta Natoli, Emanuela Grimalda, Fiorenza Pieri, Adriano Pantaleo, Maurizio Fanin and Ariella Reggio. Discovering Forrester , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.55 on TV2000 : 2000 drama film by Gus Van Sant, starring Sean Connery, Rob Brown, F. Murray Abraham, Matt Damon, Anna Paquin, April Grace, Busta Rhymes, Michael Pitt, Michael Nouri, Richard Easton, Stephanie Berry, Fly Williams III, Damany Mathis and Glenn Fitzgerald.

, the film on the air : 2000 drama film by Gus Van Sant, starring Sean Connery, Rob Brown, F. Murray Abraham, Matt Damon, Anna Paquin, April Grace, Busta Rhymes, Michael Pitt, Michael Nouri, Richard Easton, Stephanie Berry, Fly Williams III, Damany Mathis and Glenn Fitzgerald. The Babysitters , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 2016 comedy film by Giovanni Bognetti, with Francesco Mandelli, Paolo Ruffini, Andrea Pisani, Diego Abatantuono, Francesco Facchinetti, Simona Tabasco, Luca Peracino, Antonio Catania, Francesca Cavallin, Davide Pinter and Alberto Farina.

, the film on the air : 2016 comedy film by Giovanni Bognetti, with Francesco Mandelli, Paolo Ruffini, Andrea Pisani, Diego Abatantuono, Francesco Facchinetti, Simona Tabasco, Luca Peracino, Antonio Catania, Francesca Cavallin, Davide Pinter and Alberto Farina. Dragonheart – Heart of the Dragon, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Rob Cohen’s 1996 fantasy film, starring Jason Isaacs, Peter Hric, Sandra Kovacicova, Dina Meyer, Terry O’Neill, Tom Baker, Wolf Christian, Lee Dakes, Dennis Quaid, Brian Thompson, David Thewlis, Eva Vetjmeklova, Pete Postlethwaite and Julie Christie.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: