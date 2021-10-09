Films and Programs for Today Friday 8 October 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Living, John Rambo, Maze Runner, The Ice-Eyed Texan. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Tale and Which Show, NCIS and Bull, Big Brother Vip, Live Propaganda, Fratelli di Crozza.

Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 8 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Vivere, John Rambo, Maze Runner – The labyrinth, The Texan with the ice eyes, The Bolshoi dancer, Ma, The lawyer’s wife, Spaghetti at midnight.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

To live , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : drama film of 2019 by Francesca Archibugi, with Micaela Ramazzotti, Adriano Giannini, Massimo Ghini, Marcello Fonte, Roisin O’Donovan, Andrea Calligari, Valentina Cervi, Enrico Montesano and Elisa Miccoli.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

