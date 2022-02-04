Films and Programs for Today Friday, February 4, 2022

Movies On TV Tonight: J. Edgar, Beware of the Gorilla, The Last 24 Hours, Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri, Rush, King Kong. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Fourth evening of Sanremo 2022 – 72nd Italian Song Festival, Live Propaganda – Best, Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants.

Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 4 February 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: J. Edgar, Beware of the Gorilla, The Last 24 Hours, Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri, Rush, King Kong, More Wishes for Your Death, Forbidden Hits, In My Dreams, Wolfman, Room in Rome, The Widow inconsolable thanks those who consoled her, A day to remember, Overwhelmed by destiny.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

J. Edgar the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Clint Eastwood’s 2011 biopic, drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Watts, Armie Hammer, Judi Dench, Josh Hamilton, Geoff Pierson, Ken Howard, Dermot Mulroney, Josh Lucas, Cheryl Lawson, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Beware of the Gorilla the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : comedy film of 2019 by Luca Miniero, with Frank Matano, Cristiana Capotondi, Lillo, Francesco Scianna, Diana Del Bufalo, Ernesto Mahieux, Massimo De Lorenzo and the voice of Claudio Bisio.

The last 24 hours the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2 : Brian Smrz's 2017 action movie, thriller, starring Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Paul Anderson, Xu Qing, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Boltt, Tanya van Graan and Hakeem Kae-Kazim.

Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Drama, 2017 thriller by Martin McDonagh, starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, Abbie Cornish, Caleb Landry Jones, Lucas Hedges, Kerry Condon, Zeljko Ivanek and Amanda Warren.

Still wishes for your death the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Christopher Landon's 2019 horror, thriller film, starring Jessica Rothe, Ruby Modine, Phi Vu, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Sarah Yarkin, Steve Zissis, Wendy Miklovic, Caleb Spillyards, and Laura Clifton.

Forbidden shots the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Deran Sarafian's 1990 action, crime film, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume, Cynthia Gibb, George Dickerson, Patrick Kilpatrick, Joshua John Miller, Hank Stone and Conrad Dunn.

Rush the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Ron Howard's 2013 action, biopic, drama film, starring Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Olivia Wilde, Christian McKay, Pierfrancesco Favino, Natalie Dormer, Alexandra Maria Lara, James Michael Rankin and Jensen Freeman.

In my dreams the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Brett Haley's 2015 comedy, drama, sentimental film, starring Blythe Danner, June Squibb, Rhea Perlman, Mary Kay Place, Martin Starr, Sam Elliott, Caroline Lagerfelt and Max Gail.

Wolfman the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Joe Johnston's 2010 horror film, starring Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt, Anthony Hopkins, Geraldine Chaplin, Hugo Weaving, Art Malik, Michael Cronin, David Sterne, Branko Tomovic, Elizabeth Croft, Sam Hazeldine and Olga Fedori.

Room in Rome the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Julio Medem's drama, sentimental 2010 film, starring Elena Anaya, Natasha Yarovenko, Enrico Lo Verso and Najwa Nimri.

The inconsolable widow thanks those who consoled her the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : sexy comedy film from 1973 by Mariano Laurenti, with Edwige Fenech, Carlo Giuffré, Didi Perego, Guido Leontini, Pino Ferrara, Franco Ressel, Mario Maranzana, Enzo Andronico, Renato Cecilia, Paola Arduini, Carla Mancini, Luigi Antonio Guerra and Angela Leontini.

King Kong the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : 2005 fantasy adventure film by Peter Jackson, starring Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Andy Serkis, Jamie Bell, Kyle Chandler, Lobo Chan, Thomas Kretschmann, Evan Parke, Colin Hanks, John Sumner, David Dengelo, Stephen Hall , Richard Kavanagh, Troy O'Kane, Crawford Thomson, Jarl Benzon and TM Bishop.

A day to remember the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000 : James Foley's 1995 comedy film, starring Al Pacino, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Ron McLarty, Donna Mitchell, Andy Romano, Jerry Barone, Patrick Borriello, Rik Colitti, Rosemary De Angelis, Joe Grifasi, Jayne Haynes, Mary Loy Rosato and Joanna Merlin.

Overwhelmed by fatethe movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on TwentySeven: Guy Ritchie's 2002 comedy film, starring Madonna, Adriano Giannini, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Michael Beattie, Elizabeth Banks, Bruce Greenwood, David Thornton, Yorgo Voyagis, Lorenzo Ciompi, Rosa Pianeta and Patrizio Rispo.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: