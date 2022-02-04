Films and Programs for Today Friday, February 4, 2022

Movies On TV Tonight: J. Edgar, Beware of the Gorilla, The Last 24 Hours, Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri, Rush, King Kong. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Fourth evening of Sanremo 2022 – 72nd Italian Song Festival, Live Propaganda – Best, Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants.
Film Tonight on TV Today Friday 4 February 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: J. Edgar, Beware of the Gorilla, The Last 24 Hours, Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri, Rush, King Kong, More Wishes for Your Death, Forbidden Hits, In My Dreams, Wolfman, Room in Rome, The Widow inconsolable thanks those who consoled her, A day to remember, Overwhelmed by destiny.
All the Movies on TV tonight:
- J. Edgarthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris: Clint Eastwood’s 2011 biopic, drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Watts, Armie Hammer, Judi Dench, Josh Hamilton, Geoff Pierson, Ken Howard, Dermot Mulroney, Josh Lucas, Cheryl Lawson, and Kaitlyn Dever.
- Beware of the Gorillathe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5: comedy film of 2019 by Luca Miniero, with Frank Matano, Cristiana Capotondi, Lillo, Francesco Scianna, Diana Del Bufalo, Ernesto Mahieux, Massimo De Lorenzo and the voice of Claudio Bisio.
- The last 24 hoursthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2: Brian Smrz’s 2017 action movie, thriller, starring Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Paul Anderson, Xu Qing, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Boltt, Tanya van Graan and Hakeem Kae-Kazim.
- Three Posters in Ebbing, Missourithe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3: Drama, 2017 thriller by Martin McDonagh, starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, Abbie Cornish, Caleb Landry Jones, Lucas Hedges, Kerry Condon, Zeljko Ivanek and Amanda Warren.
- Still wishes for your deaththe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1: Christopher Landon’s 2019 horror, thriller film, starring Jessica Rothe, Ruby Modine, Phi Vu, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Sarah Yarkin, Steve Zissis, Wendy Miklovic, Caleb Spillyards, and Laura Clifton.
- Forbidden shotsthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4: Deran Sarafian’s 1990 action, crime film, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume, Cynthia Gibb, George Dickerson, Patrick Kilpatrick, Joshua John Miller, Hank Stone and Conrad Dunn.
- Rushthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie: Ron Howard’s 2013 action, biopic, drama film, starring Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Olivia Wilde, Christian McKay, Pierfrancesco Favino, Natalie Dormer, Alexandra Maria Lara, James Michael Rankin and Jensen Freeman.
- In my dreamsthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5: Brett Haley’s 2015 comedy, drama, sentimental film, starring Blythe Danner, June Squibb, Rhea Perlman, Mary Kay Place, Martin Starr, Sam Elliott, Caroline Lagerfelt and Max Gail.
- Wolfmanthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2: Joe Johnston’s 2010 horror film, starring Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt, Anthony Hopkins, Geraldine Chaplin, Hugo Weaving, Art Malik, Michael Cronin, David Sterne, Branko Tomovic, Elizabeth Croft, Sam Hazeldine and Olga Fedori.
- Room in Romethe movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo: Julio Medem’s drama, sentimental 2010 film, starring Elena Anaya, Natasha Yarovenko, Enrico Lo Verso and Najwa Nimri.
- The inconsolable widow thanks those who consoled herthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34: sexy comedy film from 1973 by Mariano Laurenti, with Edwige Fenech, Carlo Giuffré, Didi Perego, Guido Leontini, Pino Ferrara, Franco Ressel, Mario Maranzana, Enzo Andronico, Renato Cecilia, Paola Arduini, Carla Mancini, Luigi Antonio Guerra and Angela Leontini.
- King Kongthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: 2005 fantasy adventure film by Peter Jackson, starring Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Andy Serkis, Jamie Bell, Kyle Chandler, Lobo Chan, Thomas Kretschmann, Evan Parke, Colin Hanks, John Sumner, David Dengelo, Stephen Hall , Richard Kavanagh, Troy O’Kane, Crawford Thomson, Jarl Benzon and TM Bishop.
- A day to rememberthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000: James Foley’s 1995 comedy film, starring Al Pacino, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Ron McLarty, Donna Mitchell, Andy Romano, Jerry Barone, Patrick Borriello, Rik Colitti, Rosemary De Angelis, Joe Grifasi, Jayne Haynes, Mary Loy Rosato and Joanna Merlin.
- Overwhelmed by fatethe movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on TwentySeven: Guy Ritchie’s 2002 comedy film, starring Madonna, Adriano Giannini, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Michael Beattie, Elizabeth Banks, Bruce Greenwood, David Thornton, Yorgo Voyagis, Lorenzo Ciompi, Rosa Pianeta and Patrizio Rispo.
Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV
Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report:
- Sanremo 2022: Fourth evening of the Italian Song Festival, on air from 8.40 pm on Rai 1
- Fourth degree – The stories (politics, current affairs), broadcast from 21.20 on Rete 4
- Live Propaganda – Beston air from 9.15 pm on La7
- Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (talent), broadcast from 9.30pm on TV8
- The best Brothers of Crozzaon air at 21.25 on Nove
- Art Night with Neri Marcorèon air from 9.15 pm on Rai 5
- Josephine, ange gardien (tv series), broadcast from 9.30pm on La7D
- The bride (fiction TV series), broadcast at 21.20 on Rai Premium
- Miss Fisher (tv series), broadcast from 21.10 on Giallo
- Chicago PD (tv series), broadcast from 21.10 on Top Crime
- The mermaid girl (docu-reality), broadcast at 21.25 on Real Time
- The kings of the asphalt (docu-reality), broadcast from 21.25 on DMAX
- Giga structures (docu-series), broadcast from 9.15 pm on Focus.
- Hell in the seas (docu-fiction), broadcast from 21.10 on Rai Storia.