Films and Programs for Today Sunday 2 January 2022

Film Tonight on TV Today Sunday 2 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: A Journey on All Fours, Parents in a Trap, Tomorrow Between Us, The Leopard, A Walk in the Woods, Such a Great Love, Enemies, Braveheart – Fearless Heart, Gone with the Wind, A Starry Christmas, Jackie Brown , The Brotherhood, Detroit, Pasqualino Settebellezze, Polar Express, Little Nicolas’s holidays.

A Journey on All Fours , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : Charles Martin Smith’s 2019 family adventure film, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi, Barry Watson, Chris Bauer, Lucia Walters, Lane Edwards and Tammy Gillis.

