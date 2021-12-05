Films and Programs for Today Sunday 5 December 2021

Movies Tonight on TV: Carla, Oblivion, Above Suspicion, Barefoot in the Park, The Nice Guys. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, Che Tempo Che Fa, All Together Now, Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds: “Enigma Omicron, Pandemic without end?”.

Film Tonight on TV Today Sunday 5 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Carla, Oblivion, Above Suspicion, A barefoot in the park, The Nice Guys, Spartacus, Maggie’s Christmas miracle, Shoot ‘Em Up, To each his own, Fantozzi in Paradiso.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Carla , the film on the air tonight on TV on Rai 1 at 21.25 : biographical film of 2021 by Emanuele Imbucci, with Alessandra Mastronardi, Stefano Rossi Giordani, Paola Calliari, Euridice Axen, Léo Dussollier, Valentina Romani, Maurizio Donadoni, Maria Amelia Monti, Pietro Ragusa, Elena Cotta, Lorenzo Lavia, Paola Lavini, Elisabetta De Palo, Claudia Coli, Patrizia La Fonte, David Paryla, Alan Cappelli Goetz and Mauro Marino.

, the film on the air : biographical film of 2021 by Emanuele Imbucci, with Alessandra Mastronardi, Stefano Rossi Giordani, Paola Calliari, Euridice Axen, Léo Dussollier, Valentina Romani, Maurizio Donadoni, Maria Amelia Monti, Pietro Ragusa, Elena Cotta, Lorenzo Lavia, Paola Lavini, Elisabetta De Palo, Claudia Coli, Patrizia La Fonte, David Paryla, Alan Cappelli Goetz and Mauro Marino. Oblivion , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : 2013 adventure, action, science fiction film by Joseph Kosinski, starring Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olga Kurylenko, Zoe Bell, Melissa Leo and Andrea Riseborough.

, the film on the air : 2013 adventure, action, science fiction film by Joseph Kosinski, starring Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olga Kurylenko, Zoe Bell, Melissa Leo and Andrea Riseborough. Above Suspicion , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Phillip Noyce’s 2019 action movie, thriller, starring Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville, Austin Hébert, Thora Birch, Karl Glusman, Kevin Dunn, Brian Lee Franklin, Omar Benson Miller, Chris Mulkey, Brittany O ‘ Grady and Luke Spencer Roberts.

, the film on the air : Phillip Noyce’s 2019 action movie, thriller, starring Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville, Austin Hébert, Thora Birch, Karl Glusman, Kevin Dunn, Brian Lee Franklin, Omar Benson Miller, Chris Mulkey, Brittany O ‘ Grady and Luke Spencer Roberts. Spartacus , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Iris : 1960s historical film by Stanley Kubrick, starring Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov, John Gavin, Nina Foch, Tony Curtis, John Dall, Richard Farnsworth, Nick Dennis, Joanna Barnes, Peter Brocco, James Griffith, John Ireland, Hallene Hill, Harry Harvey Jr., John Hoyt, Joe Haworth, Vinton Hayworth, Jil Jarmyn and Herbert Lom.

, the film on the air : 1960s historical film by Stanley Kubrick, starring Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov, John Gavin, Nina Foch, Tony Curtis, John Dall, Richard Farnsworth, Nick Dennis, Joanna Barnes, Peter Brocco, James Griffith, John Ireland, Hallene Hill, Harry Harvey Jr., John Hoyt, Joe Haworth, Vinton Hayworth, Jil Jarmyn and Herbert Lom. Maggie’s Christmas Miracle , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Michael Robinson’s 2017 drama, family, sentimental, starring Jill Wagner, Luke MacFarlane, Lauren Guci, Laura Soltis, Viv Leacock, Lane Edwards, Francoise Yip, Jordyn Ashley Olson and Glynis Davies.

, the film on the air : Michael Robinson’s 2017 drama, family, sentimental, starring Jill Wagner, Luke MacFarlane, Lauren Guci, Laura Soltis, Viv Leacock, Lane Edwards, Francoise Yip, Jordyn Ashley Olson and Glynis Davies. Barefoot in the park , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Gene Saks’ sentimental 1967 film, starring Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Charles Boyer, Mildred Natwick, Herb Edelman, Mabel Albertson, Fritz Feld and Ted Hartley.

, the film on the air : Gene Saks’ sentimental 1967 film, starring Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Charles Boyer, Mildred Natwick, Herb Edelman, Mabel Albertson, Fritz Feld and Ted Hartley. Shoot ‘Em Up , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Michael Davis’ 2007 action movie, starring Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti, Monica Bellucci, Stephen McHattie, Greg Bryk, Jane McLean, Daniel Pilon, Ramona Pringle, Julian Richings, Kaylyn Yellowlees, Sidney Mende-Gibson, and Lucas Mende-Gibson.

, the film on the air : Michael Davis’ 2007 action movie, starring Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti, Monica Bellucci, Stephen McHattie, Greg Bryk, Jane McLean, Daniel Pilon, Ramona Pringle, Julian Richings, Kaylyn Yellowlees, Sidney Mende-Gibson, and Lucas Mende-Gibson. To each his own , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Storia : drama film of 1967 by Elio Petri, with Gian Maria Volonté, Irene Papas, Gabriele Ferzetti, Salvo Randone, Luigi Pistilli, Laura Nucci, Mario Scaccia, Luciana Scalise, Leopoldo Trieste, Gianni Pallavicino, Franco Tranchina, Anna Rivero, Orio Cannarozzo, Carmelo Olivero, Valentino Macchi, Carlo Ferro, Michele Vannucci and Tanina Zappalà.

, the film on the air : drama film of 1967 by Elio Petri, with Gian Maria Volonté, Irene Papas, Gabriele Ferzetti, Salvo Randone, Luigi Pistilli, Laura Nucci, Mario Scaccia, Luciana Scalise, Leopoldo Trieste, Gianni Pallavicino, Franco Tranchina, Anna Rivero, Orio Cannarozzo, Carmelo Olivero, Valentino Macchi, Carlo Ferro, Michele Vannucci and Tanina Zappalà. Fantozzi in Paradise , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : comic film from 1993 by Neri Parenti, with Paolo Villaggio, Milena Vukotic, Gigi Reder, Anna Mazzamauro, Plinio Fernando, Stefano Antonucci, Angelo Bernabucci, Stefania Bellucci, Vito Passeri, Paolo Paoloni, Jimmy the Phenomenon, Giuseppe Terranova and Emanuele Magnoni.

, the film on the air : comic film from 1993 by Neri Parenti, with Paolo Villaggio, Milena Vukotic, Gigi Reder, Anna Mazzamauro, Plinio Fernando, Stefano Antonucci, Angelo Bernabucci, Stefania Bellucci, Vito Passeri, Paolo Paoloni, Jimmy the Phenomenon, Giuseppe Terranova and Emanuele Magnoni. The Nice Guys, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Shane Black’s 2016 thriller, comedy, noir film, starring Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Matt Bomer, Angourie Rice, Yaya DaCosta, Margaret Qualley, Rachele Brooke Smith, Kim Basinger, Beau Knapp, Ty Simpkins, Keith David, Lois Smith , Yvonne Zima and Murielle Telio.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: