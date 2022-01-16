Films and Programs for Today Sunday, January 16, 2022

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Justice League, The Illusionist, In Your Hands, The Deception, Witness – The Witness, The Battle of the Sexes. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Bride, The Rookie and CSI: Vegas, Che Tempo Che Fa, Come on another one! Even in the evening, Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds: 1992 – 2022, the Hill in the storm.

Film Tonight on TV Today Sunday January 16 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Justice League, The Illusionist, In your hands, The deception, Witness – The Witness, The battle of the sexes, My wife for pretense, Bed & Breakfast with Love, Reprisal, Scialla !, Le comiche 2, The Foreigner.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Justice League , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder’s 2017 action, adventure, fantasy movies, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Connie Nielsen, Diane Lane, Kiersey Clemons, Billy Crudup, JK Simmons, Ciarán Hinds, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

, the film on the air : Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder’s 2017 action, adventure, fantasy movies, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Connie Nielsen, Diane Lane, Kiersey Clemons, Billy Crudup, JK Simmons, Ciarán Hinds, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg. My fake-wife , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Dennis Dugan’s 2011 comedy film, starring Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Andres, Bailee Madison, Nick Swardson, Kevin Nealon, Dana Goodman, Rachel Specter, Natalina Maggio, Kent Avenido and Brooklyn Decker.

, the film on the air : Dennis Dugan’s 2011 comedy film, starring Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Andres, Bailee Madison, Nick Swardson, Kevin Nealon, Dana Goodman, Rachel Specter, Natalina Maggio, Kent Avenido and Brooklyn Decker. The Illusionist , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Drama, 2005 thriller by Neil Burger, starring Edward Norton, Paul Giamatti, Jessica Biel, Rufus Sewell, Erich Erich Redman, Eddie Marsan, Ellen Savaria, Jake Wood, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Caspe, James Babson, Tom Fisher , Dusan Fager, Ryan James, Eleanor Tomlinson and Alistair Macnaughtan.

, the film on the air : Drama, 2005 thriller by Neil Burger, starring Edward Norton, Paul Giamatti, Jessica Biel, Rufus Sewell, Erich Erich Redman, Eddie Marsan, Ellen Savaria, Jake Wood, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Caspe, James Babson, Tom Fisher , Dusan Fager, Ryan James, Eleanor Tomlinson and Alistair Macnaughtan. In your hands , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Ludovic Bernard’s 2018 comedy film, starring Jules Benchetrit, Lambert Wilson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Karidja Touré, André Marcon, Michel Jonasz, Elsa Lepoivre and Samen Télesphore Teunou.

, the film on the air : Ludovic Bernard’s 2018 comedy film, starring Jules Benchetrit, Lambert Wilson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Karidja Touré, André Marcon, Michel Jonasz, Elsa Lepoivre and Samen Télesphore Teunou. The deception , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Drama, Sofia Coppola’s 2017 thriller, starring Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Wayne Pére, Oona Laurence, Emma Howard and Eric Ian.

, the film on the air : Drama, Sofia Coppola’s 2017 thriller, starring Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Wayne Pére, Oona Laurence, Emma Howard and Eric Ian. Bed & Breakfast with Love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Peter DeLuise’s 2015 comedy, family, sentimental film, starring Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Edward Asner, Greyston Holt, Daniel Cudmore, Heather Doerksen, Patrick Sabongui, Paul McGillion and Drew Ray Tanner.

, the film on the air : Peter DeLuise’s 2015 comedy, family, sentimental film, starring Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Edward Asner, Greyston Holt, Daniel Cudmore, Heather Doerksen, Patrick Sabongui, Paul McGillion and Drew Ray Tanner. Witness – The Witness , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Drama, 1985 thriller by Peter Weir, starring Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas, Josef Sommer, Jan Rubes, Alexander Godunov, Danny Glover, Brent Jennings, John Garson, Patti LuPone, Viggo Mortensen, Frederick Rolf, Angus MacInnes and Beverly May.

, the film on the air : Drama, 1985 thriller by Peter Weir, starring Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas, Josef Sommer, Jan Rubes, Alexander Godunov, Danny Glover, Brent Jennings, John Garson, Patti LuPone, Viggo Mortensen, Frederick Rolf, Angus MacInnes and Beverly May. Reprisal , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Brian A Miller’s 2018 action movie, thriller, starring Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Johnathon Schaech, Olivia Culpo, Natali Yura, Uncle Murda, Natalia Sophie Butler, Tyler Jon Olson, Wass M. Stevens, Colin Egglesfield, Geoff Reeves and Shea Buckner.

, the film on the air : Brian A Miller’s 2018 action movie, thriller, starring Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Johnathon Schaech, Olivia Culpo, Natali Yura, Uncle Murda, Natalia Sophie Butler, Tyler Jon Olson, Wass M. Stevens, Colin Egglesfield, Geoff Reeves and Shea Buckner. The battle of the sexes , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : biopic, 2017 comedy by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough, Natalie Morales, Alan Cumming, Eric Christian Olsen, Sarah Silverman, Martha MacIsaac and Austin Stowell.

, the film on the air : biopic, 2017 comedy by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough, Natalie Morales, Alan Cumming, Eric Christian Olsen, Sarah Silverman, Martha MacIsaac and Austin Stowell. Shawl! (Stay calm) , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.40 on Rai Gulp : 2011 comedy film by Francesco Bruni, with Filippo Scicchitano, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Barbora Bobulova, Vinicio Marchioni, Giuseppe Guarino, Prince Manujibeya, Arianna Scommegna, Giacomo Ceccarelli and Raffaella Lebboroni.

, the film on the air : 2011 comedy film by Francesco Bruni, with Filippo Scicchitano, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Barbora Bobulova, Vinicio Marchioni, Giuseppe Guarino, Prince Manujibeya, Arianna Scommegna, Giacomo Ceccarelli and Raffaella Lebboroni. The comedians 2 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : comic film, comedy of 1991 by Neri Parenti, with Paolo Villaggio, Renato Pozzetto, Roberto Della Casa, Antonio Allocca, Catherine Zago, Angelo Pellegrino, Romano Puppo, Giulio Farnese, Giuliano Ghiselli, Paul Muller, Alfiero Toppetti, Loredana Romito, Giulio Donnini and Piero Di Carlo.

, the film on the air : comic film, comedy of 1991 by Neri Parenti, with Paolo Villaggio, Renato Pozzetto, Roberto Della Casa, Antonio Allocca, Catherine Zago, Angelo Pellegrino, Romano Puppo, Giulio Farnese, Giuliano Ghiselli, Paul Muller, Alfiero Toppetti, Loredana Romito, Giulio Donnini and Piero Di Carlo. The Foreigner, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Martin Campbell’s 2017 action movie, thriller, starring Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Katie Leung, Rory Fleck-Byrne, Simon Kunz, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Dermot Crowley.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: