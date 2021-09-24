Films and Programs of Today Friday, September 24, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: I’m Not a Murderer, Rambo 2 – Revenge, Thelma, Fathers and Daughters, Annabelle 3. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Such and what show, NCIS and Bull, Big Brother Vip, PropagandaLive, Brothers of Crozza.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

I am not an Assassin , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : drama film, thriller of 2019 by Andrea Zaccariello, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Alessio Boni, Edoardo Pesce, Claudia Gerini, Sarah Felberbaum, Barbara Ronchi, Caterina Shulha, Vincenzo De Michele, Elisa Visari, Flavia Gatti, Pasqualina Sanna and Silvia D’Amico .

a, the film on the air : George P. Cosmatos’ 1985 action movie, starring Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Charles Napier, Steven Berkoff, Julia Nickson, William Ghent, Voyo Goric, Martin Kove, Andy Wood and George Cheung. Thelma , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Joachim Trier’s 2017 thriller, fantasy, sentimental film, starring Eili Harboe, Okay Kaya, Ellen Dorrit Dorrit Petersen, Henrik Rafaelsen, Isabel Christine Andreasen and Lars Berge.

, the film on the air : Gabriele Muccino’s 2015 drama, starring Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Aaron Paul, Ryan Eggold, Quvenzhané Wallis, Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda, Janet McTeer, Haley Bennett, Octavia Spencer and Bruce Greenwood. Joe Kidd , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : John Sturges’ 1972 western, starring Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Stella Garcia, Paul Koslo, John Saxon, Don Stroud, James Wainwright and Gregory Walcott.

