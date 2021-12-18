films and series coming from 20 to 26 December
What are the upcoming Netflix releases not to be missed? The second season of Emily in Paris, the film Don’t look Up and the first season of The Silent Sea.
Christmas week full of news on Netflix. On December 22 comes the second season of Emily in Paris. Emily’s story will pick up exactly where it left off, namely from the passionate night she lived with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). In the second season, a new character is also expected to enter Alfie, a 30-year-old Londoner who struggles to adapt to Parisian life. Alfie has the face of actor Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens).
Among the incoming contents we also point out The Silent Sea, the new South Korean series debuting on the platform. The series stars a crew of astronauts grappling with an important lethal mission to the Moon, the aim of which is to discover information essential for the survival of the planet. That is, the astronauts must retrieve a sample in a mysterious station and try to bring it back to Earth. In the cast, a familiar face to Squid Game fans: Kim Jae-Sun.
As for the films, however, the highly anticipated debut on December 24th Don’t look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The two actors respectively play the role of a professor and an astronomy student struggling with the discovery of a comet pointing straight towards the Earth.
There is, of course, no shortage of holiday-themed films such as Enemies at Christmas and A 100 km from Christmas. How about an Indian movie starring a superhero? It’s about the fun The Lightning Murals centered on the story of a tailor who, struck by lightning, acquires strange powers. There are also several interesting documentaries, including the one dedicated to the great dancer Nureyev.
Netflix original TV series
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel & Omar – December 20th
- Badanamu: Sing with us (season 1- kids series) – December 22nd
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick – December 23rd
- There is only mom … two! (season 2) – December 24th
- Our Beloved Summer (new episode) – December 24th
- The Silent Sea (season 1) – December 24th
- Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (miniseries) – December 25th
Netflix original movies
- Enemies at Christmas – December 21st
- 100 km from Christmas – December 24th
- The Lightning Murals – December 24th
- Lulli – December 26th
The other films
Documentaries
- Nureyev – December 20
- World War II in color: Towards victory (docuseries) – December 22nd
- Wrongful act – December 23rd
- Bikes vs Cars – December 23rd
- The last whale hunters of Sao Miguel – December 23rd
- Never Die Young – December 23rd
Stand-up comedy
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – December 21st
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material – December 25th
Most anticipated Netflix series
- Emily in Paris (season 2) – December 22nd
Most anticipated Netflix movies
- Don’t look Up – December 24th
