films and series coming from 20 to 26 December

What are the upcoming Netflix releases not to be missed? The second season of Emily in Paris, the film Don’t look Up and the first season of The Silent Sea.

by Rina Zamarra

18/12/2021 08:13

Christmas week full of news on Netflix. On December 22 comes the second season of Emily in Paris. Emily’s story will pick up exactly where it left off, namely from the passionate night she lived with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). In the second season, a new character is also expected to enter Alfie, a 30-year-old Londoner who struggles to adapt to Parisian life. Alfie has the face of actor Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens).

Among the incoming contents we also point out The Silent Sea, the new South Korean series debuting on the platform. The series stars a crew of astronauts grappling with an important lethal mission to the Moon, the aim of which is to discover information essential for the survival of the planet. That is, the astronauts must retrieve a sample in a mysterious station and try to bring it back to Earth. In the cast, a familiar face to Squid Game fans: Kim Jae-Sun.

As for the films, however, the highly anticipated debut on December 24th Don’t look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The two actors respectively play the role of a professor and an astronomy student struggling with the discovery of a comet pointing straight towards the Earth.

There is, of course, no shortage of holiday-themed films such as Enemies at Christmas and A 100 km from Christmas. How about an Indian movie starring a superhero? It’s about the fun The Lightning Murals centered on the story of a tailor who, struck by lightning, acquires strange powers. There are also several interesting documentaries, including the one dedicated to the great dancer Nureyev.

Netflix original TV series

Elite Short Stories: Samuel & Omar – December 20th

Badanamu: Sing with us (season 1- kids series) – December 22nd

Elite Short Stories: Patrick – December 23rd

There is only mom … two! (season 2) – December 24th

Our Beloved Summer (new episode) – December 24th

The Silent Sea (season 1) – December 24th

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (miniseries) – December 25th

Netflix original movies

Enemies at Christmas – December 21st

100 km from Christmas – December 24th

The Lightning Murals – December 24th

Lulli – December 26th

The other films







An unforgettable journey 2018

Documentaries

Nureyev – December 20

World War II in color: Towards victory (docuseries) – December 22nd

Wrongful act – December 23rd

Bikes vs Cars – December 23rd

The last whale hunters of Sao Miguel – December 23rd

Never Die Young – December 23rd









Stand-up comedy

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – December 21st

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material – December 25th

Most anticipated Netflix series

Emily in Paris (season 2) – December 22nd







Emily in Paris 2020

Most anticipated Netflix movies

Don't look Up – December 24th









Emily in Paris





Don't look Up







Expiring content

Below is the list of films that leave the streaming platform in the week of 20 to 26 December 2021.

Expiring movies

