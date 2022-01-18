Films and TV series based on books to be released in 2022

Big screen or streaming, movies and TV series based on books

2022 promises to be a rich year from a cinematographic and video point of view TV series. There are many titles waiting for this new year, ready to entertain the general public with exciting stories. A good chunk of the movie and of TV series that will come out this year will be inspired by books. They will be divided between the big screen and the television format, some with large productions behind them, others made with lesser means. Better the book or the movie? It is the classic question that arises after having seen the audiovisual transposition of a written text. This year we will ask ourselves this many times. Below is a list with i movies and TV series based on books due out in 2022.

Deep Water – Deep Water

Produced by 20th Century Studios, this erotic thriller is directed by Adrian Lyne and based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. The protagonists, played by Ben Afflick and Ana de Armas, are a couple who have extramarital affairs to try and save the marriage. The lovers begin to disappear and the husband will be the prime suspect.

The bar of great hopes – The Tender Bar

The bar of great hopes – The Tender Bar is based on JR Moehringer’s 2005 novel of the same name. Directed by George Clooney, the film traces the life and adlescential memories of the writer of the book. The protagonist, Tye Sheridan, lives with his mother, grandparents and uncle. The latter will be a great reference figure as he grows up and will spend a lot of time in his bar with him.

Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third episode of the Fantastic Beasts saga, prequel and spin off of Harry Potter. Directed by David Yates and inspired by the book by JK Rowling, the film will see protagonists Newt Scamander and his friends. They are given a mission by Albus Dumbledore. Clash with Grindelwald’s army is upon us.

Swamp Girl – Where the Crawdads Sing

The drama film due out in June 2022 is based on the novel by Delia Owens. Directed by Olivia Newman, the title was produced by Hello Sunshine, of Reese Witherspoon. A woman, who grew up in the southern United States, becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a man she had previously had an affair with.

Bullet Train

The thriller directed by David Leitch is inspired by the novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka. Brad Pitt will be the protagonist of this film that will see five murderers meet on a train in Japan. They will find that their individual tasks are somehow intertwined. A cast of big names for Bullet Train, including Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny.

Blonde

Directed by director Andrew Dominik, the film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ bestseller of the same name, five-time finalist of the Pulitzer Prize. Blonde tells the story of Marilyn Monroe, a fictionalized portrait s the boldly reinvented personal story of the world’s most famous sex symbol. The film is a fictionalized portrait of the actress, model, sex symbol of the 50s and 60s. Outgoing on Netflix later this year.

Killers of the Flower Moon

The US film out this year is a western directed and produced by Martin Scorsese. It is based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann. Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo Dicaprio, tell a story from the 1920s and in which the oil tycoons became rich through a series of murders of Indian tribes.

House of the Dragon

Out in 2022 on the online streaming platform HBO, House of the Dragon and the Game of Thrones prequel series. Created by Ryan J. Condal e George RR Martin, is based on the latter’s 2018 book, entitled Fire and Blood. The story is set three hundred years before the original series and focuses on the events of the Targaryen House.

Murder on the Nile – Death on the Nile