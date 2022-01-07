films coming in January 2022, here are all the news for this month

Sky has announced the new lineup for January 2022, which ranges from new series and films to the 20th anniversary of one of the most beloved film franchises in history.

List of films coming out on Sky

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will see the original trio come together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Philosopher’s Stone premiere on New Year’s Day.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will reunite with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone director Chris Columbus to discuss the first film in the beloved franchise, which premiered 20 years ago.

The special will tell the story of the making of the Philosopher’s Stone through brand new in-depth interviews and conversations about the cast, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved movie franchises of all time.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will air on Sky MAX and NOWTV on New Year’s Day.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 – January 7, 2022

The third and final installment of Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy adaptation will return to our screens in January. The vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and the witch Diana (Tessa Palmer) return from the year 1590 to find the tragedy in Sept-Tours.

They have to find the pages of the Book of Life and the book itself before it’s too late, and a monster from Matthew’s past is waiting for his return.

A Quiet Place Part II – January 7, 2022

In the sequel to the terrifying 2018 film “A Quiet Place,” the Abbott family must quietly step out into the horrifying outside world. But once they do, they realize the creatures from the first movie that hunt via sound aren’t their only problem.

The Croods 2: a new era – January 1, 2022

In search of a safer habitat (it’s not like A Quiet Place 2, we promise!), Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage find an idyllic, walled-in paradise. However, they soon become the neighbors of the Betterman family, who are only a few steps up the evolutionary ladder before the Croods.

As tensions between the families begin to mount, a new threat soon puts them on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other, and survive together.