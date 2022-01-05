films coming in January 2022, here are the most viewed titles

Sky Cinema and NOW kick off 2022 with the exciting Harry Potter cast reunion, which brings together dozens of stars from the Wizarding World franchise to reflect on the series, 20 years after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Elsewhere, the awards season drama Mass leads a series of original films that also includes the climbing documentary The Alpinist and the crime thriller Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega. On the TV side of the equation, Julian Fellowes delivers the glossy drama The Gilded Age and A Discovery of Witches returns for its third and final season.

Here’s what’s coming to Sky and NOW in January

Naked Singularity (January 2)

In director Chase Palmer’s debut film, John Boyega plays a New York City defender who has become increasingly disappointed with the injustices inherent in the system around him. This brings him into the orbit of a former client – played by Olivia Cooke – and the high-risk drug deal he’s currently in the process of wrapping up. Also in the cast are Ed Skrein, Tim Blake Nelson and Bill Skarsgård.

Let’s save the Cinema (January 14)

A true and inspiring story comes to the big screen in this British drama, set in the Welsh town of Carmarthen and shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Samantha Morton plays hairdresser Liz Evans who, in 1993, launched a campaign to prevent the closure of the city’s theater and cinema. He joins forces with Tom Felton’s local councilor to devise an ambitious plan, involving Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg and the little business of his blockbuster dinosaur movie.

Mass (January 20)

Actor and frequent Joss Whedon collaborator Fran Kranz makes his behind-the-camera debut with this intelligent and intense drama set almost entirely within the confines of a single room. Reed Birney and Ann Dowd play a couple who set up a meeting with another group of parents – played by Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton – to discuss something very sensitive. Several years earlier, Birney and Dowd’s son had been the perpetrator of a school shooting, with Isaacs and Plimpton’s son among the victims.

The alpinist (January 22)

In the wake of the Oscar-winning climbing documentary Free Solo, this is another intense journey into the risky world of extreme climbing. At the center of it all is young climber Marc-André Leclerc, who is shown attempting some of the most difficult climbs in the sport’s history.