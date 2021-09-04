Films coming out on Netflix in September 2021, from Nightbooks to Intrusion

Here we are at the usual monthly appointment with the films that will make the their appearance in the Netflix catalog in the current month. Also in September we find ourselves in front of a fair list of original productions, with the three most significant in our opinion indicated in the usual Top 3 and the others to follow in the list.

Our choice fell on Kate with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson struggling with a story of revenge with strong action colors, which promises a healthy dose of entertainment for all fans of the trend.

Then here is the turn of the new fantasy produced by Sam Raimi and with Krysten Ritter in witches: Nightbooks is a film that is aimed at a wider audience than expected, at least judging from first impressions.

We conclude our focuses with Intrusion, thriller / home invasion in which Freida Pinto she is shocked by an attempted intrusion into her home.

For the rest of the originals and other issues, you can consult the canonical lists at the end of the article.

Kate – September 10th

Kate follows the story of a ruthless criminal agent who has been irreversibly poisoned: he has less than twenty-four hours to take revenge on his enemies but in the course of his latest adventure he will form an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of them.

The thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead also includes Woody Harrelson in the cast, Miku Martineau, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman and Jun Kunimura.

Behind the camera we find Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, former director of The Hunter and the Ice Queen.

Nightbooks – Tales of Scary – September 15th

Passionate about scary tales, Alex has to come up with a terrifying story every night so as not to be trapped with his new friend in a haunted apartment.

Alex is a creative guy with a strong passion for writing horror stories. But when he is labeled as wacky and rejected for what he likes, he vows not to write again.

That’s when that the evil witch catches him in his magical New York apartment and she expects the boy to tell her a new story every night – as long as he cares about life.

Trapped with Lenore, the mischievous witch’s cat who watches her every move, Alex meets Yasmin, another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch’s evil whims. With Yasmin’s help, Alex must learn to accept what makes him unique, his love of horror stories, and rewrite his own destiny in order to free himself.

Produced by Sam Raimi, the film is the adaptation of JA White’s fantasy novel of the same name and sees Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter as the evil witch.

Intrusion – September 22nd

After a tragically ended assault in her dream house, which involved her partner, a traumatized woman is looking for answers and realizes how the real danger is yet to come.

A couple moves into a new and very modern house on the outskirts of a small town, when it is victim of a home intrusion which reveals to them how the new neighborhood is far from being as quiet as they thought it would be. Traumatized, his wife tries to understand the reason for what happened and what she discovers leads her to increasingly suspect that the people around her may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Directed by Adam Salky, Intrusion is a thriller that promises high doses of psychological tension. In the main roles we find the gorgeous Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green, for a story that suggests solid themed emotions.

Original movies

2 SEPTEMBER

Afterlife of the party: Cassie lives for fun, but one day she dies in a freak accident. The lover of worldliness must now make up for the mistakes made in life to gain wings.

8 SEPTEMBER

Vinterviken: Elisabeth and John-John live in the same city, but they belong to different worlds. Will an intense first love be able to overcome social and cultural barriers?

10 SEPTEMBER

Prey: An excursion into nature turns into a desperate struggle for survival for five friends fleeing a mysterious enemy armed with a rifle.

SEPTEMBER 17

Ankahi Kahaniya – Untold Stories: Some lonely souls immersed in the bustle of the big city discover unexpected opportunities for community and friendship in three stories of love, loss and nostalgia.

22 SEPTEMBER

Confessions of an invisible girl: When the smart and clumsy Tetê arrives at a new school, she is ready to do anything to be accepted, but the queen bee of the class has other ideas on her mind.

24 SEPTEMBER

The starling’s nest: As a woman adjusts to life after a loss, she grapples with a steadfast bird settling in her garden and a husband struggling to keep going.

My Little Pony: A new generation: In a divided Equestria, a spirited heroine believes that land ponies, pegasi and unicorns should be friends and, paw on heart, is determined to prove it.

SEPTEMBER 29th

We were songs: Romantic comedy directed by Juana Macías, starring María Valverde, Álex González, Susana Abaitua, Ignacio Montes and Artur Busquets.

Output overview

SEPTEMBER 1ST

Jump: Phoenix dreams of becoming a dance star and her big break comes when she accepts a cleaning job at a Shanghai dance school.

Le complexe du kangourou: Loïc is sterile and would like to have a child with Odile. But he discovers that the son of an old flame he meets by chance was conceived when they were still together.

Asterix at the Olympics: The two mythical roosters and their infatuated friend head to the Olympics, determined to win and conquer a Greek princess.

Torque – Circuits of Fire: The unscrupulous leader of a biker gang has another biker accused of murder, guilty of hindering his lucrative side business.

The farmer’s wife: After the wedding of his daughter, a rich widower but only struggling to find the ideal wife with the help of the housekeeper who fell in love with him.

That infamous dwarf: This man so desires to be a father that he believes anything, even that a thief with childish features is an abandoned child.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter: Alice fights to get to Raccoon City and recover an antivirus, but is thwarted by Dr. Isaacs, Umbrella Corp. and hordes of violent zombies.

The interns: Two jobless salespeople in their 40s are out of step with the digital world, so they agree to become interns at a tech giant.

Atomic threat: Horrified by the destructive force of the atomic bomb, a scientist threatens to detonate a stolen one if the government does not stop the nuclear weapons program.

Passport to Pimlico: In postwar London, a close-knit neighborhood chooses independence from England when a document reveals that the district is part of France.

Eat Pray Love: After divorce, Liz changes her life, traveling the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love.

Sitting in Limbo: After living in the UK for fifty years, Anthony Bryan is unjustly arrested by the government and threatened with compulsory repatriation. From a true story.

Terminator Salvation: In a post-apocalyptic 2018, John Connor leads the resistance of mankind opposing the domination of militaristic robots.

Terminator 3 – The Rebel Machines: Ten years after saving Earth from doomsday, John Connor meets TX, a robotic assassin whose mission is to finish what the T-1000 started.

The natural order of dreams: Young Brit Freddie Taylor starts a new job, but a lot of drama awaits him when he runs into an old flame.

The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable: Robert McCall, a former CIA agent turned vigilante, begins to use his deadly talent to avenge the death of a close friend and former colleague.

Critical Decision: A commando uses an experimental plane to stop a group of terrorists who hijacked a 747 to turn it into a nerve gas bomb aimed at Washington.

US Marshals – Hunt relentlessly: A killer is headed to jail when the plane he is traveling on crashes in Louisiana. He manages to escape, but a US Marshals agent is ready to hunt him down.

Elysium: In this dystopian thriller set in 2154, the richest move to a fabulous space station as life on Earth gets harder and harder.

Little Women (1994): Four sisters and mother face the vicissitudes of life in Civil War-era America after their father’s departure for the conflict.

2 SEPTEMBER

Inhuman Kiss: A young girl finds herself dealing with the affection of two childhood friends as she confronts a bloodthirsty demon living inside her and manifesting itself at night.

12 SEPTEMBER

Pokemon Detective Pikachu: The live-action dedicated to Nintendo monsters turns out to be a solid and successful project, thanks above all to its adorable and irreverent protagonist.

SEPTEMBER 26th

Shaun, the sheep’s life: Farmageddon: The boys of Aardman Animations are back with a sequel to the Sheep’s Life definitely over the top, colorful and full of good intentions.

SEPTEMBER 27th

Oh mama! Here we go again !: The Sheridan family returns to the very cheerful notes of ABBA, and this time the operation is much more effective.

SEPTEMBER 28th

Zombieland: Double Hit: The dysfunctional family of Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Eisenberg and Breslin returns in a successful and highly entertaining sequel.