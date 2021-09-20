Films dedicated to the theme of gambling

Many of the best gambling movies follow a similar path to each other. They often describe a very specific genre on a tight budget and tend not to be instant hits, but they enjoy an indelible place in the mind of anyone who enjoys the excitement of betting. Only one on this list of gambling movies made it to the National Film Registry and only two have taken home Academy Awards – but perhaps lack of recognition is the key to making a film a cult classic? Whether more of these gambling movies will be kept by the Library of Congress remains to be seen – doubtful – but in the meantime, you can start deleting them from your list of movies to watch on Netflix, Infinity, Prime Video, or Disney Plus.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story (2003)

Released a few months before Chris Moneymaker won the 2003 World Series of Poker main event, this film – titled ‘Stuey’ and ‘High Roller’ in some countries – came out a little too early to cash in on the poker boom by half. of the 2000s. Despite a low budget and written and directed by AW Vidmer, who has no other film credits on his resume, this is a well-crafted biopic that portrays, in its entirety, the life of Stu Ungar, the only three times winner of the Wold Series of Poker. No high-octane thriller, the film follows the descent of an intelligent young man with great promise, who becomes addicted to drugs and gambling funds these habits thanks to his phenomenal poker skills. As devastating as it is fun, for many High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story will be something of a gem to discover.

The Gambler

The more than appropriate name, The Gambler tells the story of a college professor – played by a captivating James Caan – who has an addiction to gambling in casinos. As the film continues, we see Caan’s character plunging into self-destruction and his state of mind becoming increasingly precarious. As his loan steadily gets worse and his need for thrills threatens to endanger his life, the film develops into a steady crescendo and brilliant climax. A classic gambling movie, this one came out in 1974 but still serves as a pretty stern warning against addiction – of any kind – and to always gamble responsibly. For the record, a remake with Mark Wahlberg was made in 2014, but certainly not worth the original. A film entirely dedicated to the game of blackjack, just like another lucky film that responds precisely to the name of 21.

21 – The Blackjack Club has arrived

Set in the era when shuffle machines were still a fictional thing, 21 is the fact-based story of six MIT students who were trained to become experts in card counting and subsequently took over Las Vegas casinos for millions. . The storyline sees Kevin Spacey as math professor Micky Rosa teaching a group of young disciples how to play an optimal and winning blackjack strategy. This is followed by adrenaline-pumping tricks, betrayals and hedonism, which means that the cornerstones of Bringing Down The House, the book on which the film is based, are intact but there are plenty of fun, trendy and fast-paced scenes that characterize this large-scale production. budget. For those interested in experiencing the game in real life, it is advisable to try the free blackjack present on many platforms dedicated to online gaming of legal digital casinos.

Modern cinema rediscovers the charm of gambling

During the last twenty years, various types of films have been made that have the theme of gambling as a common denominator. Among these are three that have most impressed movie buffs and game lovers. These are Lucky You, Mississippi Grind and the recent cart ounter by Paul Schrader with Oscar Isaac. They are films that wink at the most modern attractions of online gaming, but without losing the thread of the game, the action and the adventure that arises. The most unusual is certainly Mississippi Grind, also thanks to the well-assorted couple of actors that makes it a sort of gambling-themed Buddy Movie, a rather unusual variation on the theme, but also enjoyable and successful as a whole.