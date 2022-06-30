Films destroyed by critics and loved by the public: ‘They are like children’ is one | Entertainment Cinema and Series
This was not the case with the following films, because, despite being destroyed by film experts, they endeared themselves to the public, so much so that some of them are still very successful to this day.
Bad movies loved by the public
‘Where are the blondes?
The plots that revolve around two policemen who steal the identities of two blonde girls to solve a case are not the most original or the most attractive.
But, the jokes, characters and stellar performances by the Wayans brothers were important factors in making the audience laugh and making it a total success.
On the Rotten Tomatoes page, which is dedicated to publishing the ratings of feature films, ‘Where are the blondes? received 15 points out of 100, something that did not prevent it from becoming the favorite of many.
18 years ago Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling participated in the production ‘Diary of a Passion’.
This narrates how a young man born into poverty falls in love with a high-class girl and, despite having an intense romance, they end up separating due to their economic differences that are not well seen by her parents.
The story stole the hearts of many who wanted to have a love equal to that of the protagonists. And, even when you think otherwise, it did not end up moving the critics who gave it 53 points out of 100.
The romance and drama feature film was one of the most talked about in 2004 because its actors, Rachel and Ryan, ended up really falling in love and were a couple for several years.
In fact, the scene of the kiss in the rain, which remained in the memory of the viewers, won an award at the MTV Movie Awards, a significant achievement for that time.
At the beginning of the 21st century, the horror genre wanted to innovate in cinema and it did so thanks to ‘Final Destination’.
The film recounts how, thanks to the premonition of a young man, he and his friends manage to avoid death by boarding a plane, but soon one by one they must face it; implying that you cannot escape your fortune.
With a rating of 35 out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes, it did not have much hope of standing out, however, the premise captivated the audience so much that 5 films were created in total in the saga.
For a few years, Disney has focused on creating ‘live actions’ of well-loved films such as ‘Aladdin’, ‘Cinderella’ or ‘Mulan’; Unfortunately not all manage to impact moviegoers.
In 2019, the company released ‘The Lion King’, which was made using CGI technology to make it as realistic as possible.
With an approximate budget of 260 million dollars, the new version reached 52 points out of 100, because for critics it did not add something new to what was already known.
On the contrary, the public and fans of its animated version were satisfied and it was even pointed out, by some, as one of the best ‘live actions’ to date, do you agree?
Before directing the saga of ‘Transformers’, Michael Bay was known for being in charge of the police tapes of ‘Bad Boys’.
Its plot shows the anti-drug agents Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, who seek to stop the distribution of toxic substances in Miami by arresting various mafias.
Here you can see exaggerated action scenes, meaningless chases and fairly good jokes, which earned it a rating of 23 points out of 100.
Despite the critics’ decision, the public was delighted with everything about the film, which makes them have a good time thanks to the performances of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, two very popular Hollywood celebrities.
Back in 2010, several comedy stars came together in one film: Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Kevin James and Chris Rock.
It is the story of a group of friends who reunite after many years, along with their families, to honor the death of their basketball coach; many thought that with the trailer it already seemed to go straight to failure, something that did not happen.
The jokes created turned out to be simple, but very effective for lovers of American comedy and their success was so great that a sequel was even created.
For the film experts at Rotten Tomatoes, this production earned 11 points out of 100, making it the lowest-rated film on the list.
That yes, nobody can take away from him that he managed to provoke so many laughs that some of the dialogues of the tape entered pop culture.