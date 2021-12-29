Films in the cinema, the best and worst box office receipts of 2021

A 2021 of cinema is about to end. It took a Marvel superhero to lift the world of theaters at the time of lockdowns, restrictions, buffers. Spider-Man: No Way Home climbs as the highest grossing of the year. Tom Holland traps the record figure of in his web 587 million dollars globally, only in first weekend, and register the third best launch in the history of cinema. To date, it is the only post-pandemic film to have exceeded one billion in box office.

Not just “Spidey”, what were the films that smashed at the box office? And, which ones turned out to be a flop? Self Fast & Furious 9 whizzes past 500 million collection in the world, Space Jam 2 the basket is missing. No Time to Die, 25th chapter of James Bond, scores the box office with 729.1 million bucks. The same cannot be said of The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission the worst DC movie at the box office, with a ridiculous world premiere of $ 72 million (against a budget of 185). And if the Chinese blockbuster The Battle at Lake Changjin, or The Battle of Lake Changjin, made a massacre of public, The Last Duel flops miserably and hurts Ridley Scott’s pride as he puts the blame on millennials.

Here, the best and worst cinema takings of 2021: from Venom – Carnage’s Fury that devours the box office a West Side Story of Spielberg stumbling …