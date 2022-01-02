Films on TV tonight, Sunday 2 January 2022
Truly remarkable titles are those proposed by the television schedule of this first Sunday in January, from Visconti to Tarantino, to Lina Wertmuller and Mel Gibson. Below is the list with the most interesting titles.
Tomorrow between us
9.30 pm ON THE NETWORK 4
Left isolated following a tragic plane crash, two strangers (Idris Elba, Kate Winslet) are forced to get closer to survive in extreme conditions among the snows of a mountain range far from any form of civilization. When they realize that no help will come, they will embark on a difficult journey across thousands of miles into the wilderness, spurring each other to resist and thereby igniting an unexpected attraction.
- Original title: The Mountain Between Us
- Genre: Drama, Sentimental
- Duration: 1h 45m
- Year: 2017
- Country: USA
- Director: Hany Abu Assad
- Cast: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges
The Leopard
8:35 PM ON LA7
1860, Garibaldi lands in Sicily, a nobleman retires to the countryside and witnesses the changes in the society of the time. Based on the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa.
- Genre: Drama, History
- Duration: 3h 10m
- Year: 1963
- Country: Italy
- Directed by: Luchino Visconti
- Cast: Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon, Paolo Stoppa and Claudia Cardinale
Braveheart – Fearless heart
21:20 ON RAI 4
In the late thirteenth century, William Wallace returns to Scotland, his homeland, after many years away. The King of Scotland is dead and King Edward I of England has taken his place. After the death of his father and the murder of his wife, Wallace stands up to British oppressors by leading his homeland through the long and bloody war of liberation.
- Duration: 3h
- Year: 1995
- Country: USA
- Director: Mel Gibson
- Cast: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick Mc Goohan, Catherine Mccormack
Braveheart, the curiosities
Polar Express
AT 21:05 ON MEDIASET 20
A child on Christmas Eve wants to wait for Santa’s sleigh. Suddenly the boy hears a strange noise: the Polar Express has arrived in front of his house.
- Original title: The Polar Express
- Genre: Animation
- Duration: 1h 40m
- Year: 2003
- Country: USA
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Michael Jeter
Pasqualino Settebellezze
9.00 PM ON CINE34
Pasqualino is a poor fellow who commits an honor killing. For this reason he is locked up in a criminal asylum, but leaves because of the war. He is captured and ends up in a German concentration camp where he commits another murder. At the end of the hostilities he returns to a tragically euphoric Naples that celebrates the arrival of the allies.
- Duration: 1h 55m
- Year: 1975
- Country: Italy
- Director: Lina Wertmuller
- Cast: Giancarlo Giannini, Fernando Rey, Elena Fiore, Shirley Stoler
Walking in the woods
21:10 ON RAI MOVIE
Elder writer Bill Bryson (Robert Redford) decides to embark on a very demanding hike on the Appalachian Trail, which is more than three thousand kilometers long. At the insistence of his wife Catherine (Emma Thompson), who fears for his safety, the man then looks for someone to share the journey with. The only person available for the undertaking is Stephen Katz (Nick Nolte), an old friend he hasn’t seen for years and with whom he had faced a daring trip to Europe more than forty years earlier. Bill and Stephen thus venture into an experience that will reserve them several surprises.
- Original title: A Walk in the Woods
- Genre: Adventure, Drama
- Duration: 1h 45m
- Year: 2015
- Country: USA
- Director: Ken Kwapis
- Cast: Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, Emma Thompson, Kristen Schaal, Mary Steenburgen
Jackie Brown
21:10 ON PARAMOUNT
Jackie Brown is a stewardess who works in a small company that connects the northern United States with California. The woman gets acquainted with a not-so-right-headed arms dealer, a certain Ordell Robbie. The two set out on the trail of a suitcase containing half a million dollars together with Louis Gara, Ordell’s partner. The policeman Ray and Max, an equally strange guy who sells the bail to guarantee bail, also meddle in the affair.
- Duration: 2h 30m
- Year: 1997
- Country: USA
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Cast: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Robert De Niro
Gone With the Wind
8:55 pm ON IRIS
Daughter of a wealthy landowner, Rossella O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) loves Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard), a country gentleman, who prefers her cousin Melania (Olivia De Havilland). Rossella accepts the marriage offer from Melania’s brother who, as soon as the Civil War breaks out, falls in battle. Due to the conflict, Rossella’s family falls into ruin. Rossella is in Atlanta, near her sister-in-law, when the city is set on fire by the northerners, now victorious. Her only desire is to go home, and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), a charming adventurer with a rude manner who has always been in love with her, will help her in this risky venture …
- Original title: Gone With The Wind
- Duration: 2h 40m
- Year: 1939
- Country: USA
- Director: Victor Fleming
- Cast: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland, Hattie McDaniel, Leslie Howard
Gone with the wind, 10 curiosities
Friendly enemies
9.30 pm ON TV8
Isabel is a career-minded fashion photographer who has to look after the children of her new partner Luke: 12-year-old Anna and seven-year-old Ben. Both Isabel and the two children love Luke wholeheartedly, but relations between them are not idyllic. Isabel also has to deal with Jackie, the birth mother, considered by the two children to be unsurpassed in everything. The woman obviously harbors resentment towards Isabel who “stole” her children. But one day Jackie discovers she has cancer.
- Original title: Stepmom
- Drama
- Duration: 2h 04m
- Year: 1998
- Country: USA
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Cast: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Liam Aiken
The brotherhood
9.15pm IN THE SKY
Kirk Douglas is a mafia boss who one day learns the name of his father’s killer. It is a relative: the brother’s father-in-law. The protagonist kills him, but then he has to flee to escape the revenge of the “family”. The New York bosses issue an ultimatum to his brother: either he tracks down the “traitor” and kills him or they will make up for his wife and children. The young man, with death in his heart, is forced to submit.
- Original title: Shot Caller
- Genre: Thriller
- Duration: 2h
- Year: 2017
- Country: UsA
- Director: Ric Roman Waugh
- Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell