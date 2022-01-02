Films on TV tonight, Sunday 2 January 2022

Truly remarkable titles are those proposed by the television schedule of this first Sunday in January, from Visconti to Tarantino, to Lina Wertmuller and Mel Gibson. Below is the list with the most interesting titles.

Tomorrow between us

9.30 pm ON THE NETWORK 4

Left isolated following a tragic plane crash, two strangers (Idris Elba, Kate Winslet) are forced to get closer to survive in extreme conditions among the snows of a mountain range far from any form of civilization. When they realize that no help will come, they will embark on a difficult journey across thousands of miles into the wilderness, spurring each other to resist and thereby igniting an unexpected attraction.

Original title: The Mountain Between Us

Genre: Drama, Sentimental

Duration: 1h 45m

Year: 2017

Country: USA

Director: Hany Abu Assad

Cast: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges The Leopard 8:35 PM ON LA7 1860, Garibaldi lands in Sicily, a nobleman retires to the countryside and witnesses the changes in the society of the time. Based on the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. Genre: Drama, History

Duration: 3h 10m

Year: 1963

Country: Italy

Directed by: Luchino Visconti

Cast: Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon, Paolo Stoppa and Claudia Cardinale

Braveheart – Fearless heart

21:20 ON RAI 4

In the late thirteenth century, William Wallace returns to Scotland, his homeland, after many years away. The King of Scotland is dead and King Edward I of England has taken his place. After the death of his father and the murder of his wife, Wallace stands up to British oppressors by leading his homeland through the long and bloody war of liberation.

Duration: 3h

Year: 1995

Country: USA

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick Mc Goohan, Catherine Mccormack Braveheart, the curiosities

Polar Express

AT 21:05 ON MEDIASET 20

A child on Christmas Eve wants to wait for Santa’s sleigh. Suddenly the boy hears a strange noise: the Polar Express has arrived in front of his house.