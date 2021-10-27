News

Films starring the mother-in-law: which ones to see absolutely

The mothers-in-law on the big screen: here are the films to see!

Eleonora Redazione

Odi et Amo: either you love them or them you hate. We are talking about the mother-in-law, the mothers of one’s partner, often at the center of family dynamics. There are those who have a splendid relationship of complicity, those who struggle to get along but still lean towards mediation, those who – unfortunately – cannot build a constructive and harmonious relationship. Cinema could not fail to dedicate film about the figure of the mother-in-law: here are the best to see with her … or alone in the hope of perhaps finding the motivation to endure it!

The must-see movies about mothers-in-law

The mothers of one’s partner are a key figure in many family dynamics … and in some films that have become iconic on the subject: here are the best movies about mother in law to watch streaming.

That Mother-in-law Monster (2005)

Streaming on Netflix

A precarious one thinks she has found the man of her dreams in a charming surgeon, but something hinders her happiness: the mother-in-law. In the cast two irresistible Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda.

Why watch it: perfect if the mother-in-law is a witty and ironic type.

Prime (2005)

Streaming on SkyGo and NOW

Rafi is a beautiful thirty-seven-year-old New Yorker who has just been left by her husband. She is a career woman, a gritty spirit and has decided to meet new and inspiring people. On the advice of his analyst Lisa, Rafi throws himself into the fray and ends up falling in love, reciprocated, with Dave, a young and attractive painter. All perfect, except that Dave is actually his therapist’s son. When Lisa finds out about the relationship, some good ones will happen.

Why watch it: iconic Meryl Streep in a mother-in-law-psychotherapist version.

Life After Children / Otherhood (2019)

Streaming on Netflix

The children seem to have forgotten them on the occasion of Mother’s Day. So, Gillian (Patricia Arquette), Carol (Angela Bassett) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) decide to leave and visit their respective forgetful children in New York, to surprise them. The trip will allow the three friends not only to redefine the relationship with their children, but above all to rediscover themselves.

Why watch it: the film tells the sense of disorientation that mothers feel when their children become adults.

Obsession (1998)

Widow, Catholic, sexophobic, Martha is pathologically linked to her only son Jackson. When he decides to move with his wife Helen to her mother’s farm, Martha goes to great lengths to ruin the lives of the newlyweds and gain the affection of her son and future grandson.

Why watch it: to make self-mockery of the often complicated relationship between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Not available in streaming

Why watch it: if you are part of a multicultural family, the film in fact highlights (in an ironic but not banal and obvious way), the difficult process of mediation that mixed couples have to face.

