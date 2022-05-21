Films that will sweep the Cannes Film Festival 2022

5. Broker: This Korean drama by Hirokazu Koreeda recounts how, after being abandoned in a baby box, a baby changes the destiny of all those who cross his life.

6. Crimes of the Future: David Cronenberg returns with the same title as his 1970 film, but with a different story. This time the narrative focuses on the artist Saul, who exhibits the metamorphosis of his organs, in an era where the human species evolves, adapts to a synthetic environment and the body is subjected to new transformations and mutations.

7. Decision to Leave: Hae-Joon, a veteran detective, investigates the mysterious death of a man on top of a mountain. The clues will lead him to Sore, the wife of the deceased, with whom he will begin to have feelings that will get in the way of the investigation. The South Korean film was directed by Park Chan-Wook.

8. Three Thousand Years of Longing: During a trip to Istanbul, Alithea Binnie, a lonely woman, meets a genie who offers to grant her three wishes in exchange for her freedom. Although she initially refuses, she soon accepts and everything will change forever. The script and direction were by George Miller.

9. Showing Up: A sculptor must open a new show, while her personal life is in chaos. In the end, all her family problems and with her friends will be an inspiration for her art. Directed by Kelly Reichardt.

10. Stars at Noon: Based on the novel of the same name by Denis Johnson and directed by Claire Denis, this romantic thriller follows the journey of an American journalist and a British tourist, who are trapped in Nicaragua in 1984.