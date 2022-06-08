Films to watch tonight on HBO Colombia

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching the cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is HBO.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but HBO and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of HBO Canada.

1. Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new, and facing off against a growing legion of beasts. Grindelwald followers.

two. Jurassic World

Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar has been transformed into a theme park, Jurassic World, featuring “domesticated” versions of some of the most well-known dinosaurs. When everything seems to be going perfectly and to be the business of the century, a new dinosaur of an unknown species that is much more intelligent than previously thought begins to wreak havoc among the visitors of the Park.

3. Knight Fate

Middle Ages, XIV century. William is a young commoner extraordinarily gifted for jousts and tournaments. After the sudden death of his master, in the company of his friends and squires Roland and Wat, he goes on an adventure and poses as a noble knight. During his travels he will meet Chaucer, a writer who will falsify a family tree that justifies the noble title he has appropriated.

Four. Total challenge

Rekall is a company that can turn dreams into real memories, blurring the lines between reality and memory. For Douglas Quaid, the idea of ​​taking a mind trip that provides him with memories of a life as a super spy may be the perfect solution to counteract his frustrating life. The trouble is that the process goes wrong and Quaid becomes a man hunted by the agents of a totalitarian state. On the run from him, he teams up with a female rebel fighter in order to find the ringleader of the underground resistance. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Quaid discovers his true identity and his true destiny. He is inspired by the short story “We Can Remember for You Wholesale” by Philip K. Dick.

5. Those who wish my death

A teenage witness to a murder is pursued by twin killers through the wilds of Montana. Though he enlists a survival expert to keep the henchmen from hunting him down, a nearby fire soon threatens to take the lives of everyone involved.

6. Atonement, beyond passion

In the summer of 1935, Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan), a precocious 13-year-old writer, irrevocably changes the course of several lives when she accuses her sister Cecilia’s (Keira Knightley) lover, young Robbie Turner (James McAvoy), of have committed a crime. The producers and director of “Pride and Prejudice” team up again for this drama.

7. Jurassic Park

Billionaire John Hammond has an idea for a spectacular theme park: a secluded island where visitors can see real dinosaurs. With the latest technology in DNA development, scientists can clone brachiosaurs, triceratops, velociraptors and a tyrannosaurus rex, using fossilized amber blood from insects that bit them millions of years ago. Paleontologists Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm visit the park and are very surprised with the results obtained. But when a troublesome employee manipulates the sophisticated security system, the dinosaurs escape, forcing the visitors to fight for their survival.

8. Item

A sleepy little town in Maine is being terrorized by a malevolent force hidden behind a clown’s mask and known only as “It.” After their first victims, a gang made up of seven childhood friends decide to come together again to attack evil and destroy it, thus trying to rid their hometown of terror.

9. Beehive

A young boy suffering from amnesia must delve into the far reaches of his mind to remember who he is and save the love of his life before a virus that has infected him ends up killing him in a most horrible and painful way, worse than Ebola.

10. Amundsen: The Great Expedition

It tells the story of the legendary Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen (1872-1928), a man who was obsessed with conquering the polar regions. He led the expedition to Antarctica that first reached the South Pole.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

