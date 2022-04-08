Films to watch tonight on Netflix Argentina

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from Netflix Argentina.

1. long live king julien

King Julien is back and he’s shaking his booty harder than ever! Discover the wild world of Madagascar as the king takes on the wildest jungle adventures in this comedy series. With his loyal friends Maurice and Mort, they meet a whole new cast of colorful animals, including the ambitious head of security Clover and the villainous Foosa. No one can stop this king from ruling with an iron fist…in the air…saying he just doesn’t care.

two. Rage

A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: either go undercover and report on a gang of thugs, or her brother goes to jail.

3. Shorta. the weight of the law

Details of exactly what happened while Talib Ben Hassi was in police custody are not known. Police officers Jens and Mike were patrolling the Svalegården ghetto when they first heard the news of the young boy’s death on the radio, thus starting a series of altercations by his neighbourhood. Both agents would end up being involved in what happened later.

Four. horsemen of justice

Military man Markus must return home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. Everything seems to be due to bad luck, until Otto, an expert in mathematics and also an injured train passenger, appears with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto is convinced that someone is behind all this.

5. Close Enough

In this adult animated series, a married couple tries to stay in tune as they transition from partiers in their twenties to parents in their thirties.

6. We’ll see

Santi (Emiliano Aramayo) is a boy who has had to deal with the separation of his parents, Rodrigo (Mauricio Ochmann) and Alejandra (Fernanda Castillo). They are bound to see each other from time to time, since they share their child’s time. One day they receive the news that Santi must undergo surgery to keep from losing his sight, so he makes a wish list to fulfill them together with his two parents, before the operation. Rodrigo and Alejandra must learn to live together, embarking (without suspecting it) on a journey that in the end will make it very difficult to separate again.

7. A big life

Paul is a man who realizes that he would have a much better life if he shrunk, because everything he needs in life he would still have but in abundance. So he decides to greatly reduce the size of it, now that technology allows it.

8. Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run

Despite his efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation among the other rabbits. Once he leaves the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where pranks are appreciated and tolerated, but his family comes looking for him to bring him back home.

9. TheBoy

Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who agrees to work as a nanny in England, fleeing from her past. To her surprise, the child she has to take care of is a life-size doll. In addition, in carrying out the work she has to follow very strict rules. When she is left alone, Greta disobeys the rules, which sets off a series of disturbing events that lead her to be convinced that the doll could be alive. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. The minions

The history of The Minions goes back to the beginning of time. They began as unicellular yellow organisms that evolved through time, always putting themselves at the service of the most despicable masters. Facing their inability to support these masters – from the T. Rex to Napoleon – the Minions end up finding themselves alone and fall into a deep depression. However, one of them, named Kevin, has a plan. Accompanied by rebellious Stuart and lovable Bob, he embarks on an exciting journey to find a boss to serve, the terrifying Scarlet Overkill. They will go from the frozen Antarctica, to the city of New York in the sixties, to end up in the London of the same time, where they will have to face the greatest challenge to date: saving the Minion race from annihilation.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix in the war for streaming

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Even though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, the famous streaming platform closed 2021 leading the market having 221.84 million subscribers, which represented an increase of 9% compared to the 203.66 million it had at the end of 2020.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

