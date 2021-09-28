Films with Tom Hanks, all the proposals listed on Netflix

Are you a movie buff? Available on Netflix for all subscribers you will find several films with Tom Hanks, one of the best and most loved actors in the world.

They can be found on the streaming platform Netflix also different film with Tom Hanks, one of the most important and well-known actors in the world.

The man boasts an extraordinary career, in which he also managed to get a huge favor from critics and several awards.

In addition to numerous Oscar nominations, the actor also managed to conquer two statuettes, for two consecutive years in ’94 and ’95, respectively for the films Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, such as best leading actor.

But there are actually many cinematographic works that have seen him involved and that have been gods great successes.

So let’s find out what the titles available for all Netflix subscribers who are offered in the catalog.

Forrest Gump

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Year: 1994

Duration: 142min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise

One of the film with Tom Hanks that have made him more recognizable and have given him a great success is certainly Forrest Gump, in 1994 and directed by Robert Zemeckis.

The story is inspired by the 1986 novel of the same name which was written by Winston Groom. The story therefore centers on the history and life of Forrest Gump, a man with cognitive development which compared to the norm is a bit inferior.

Various the adventurous situations and incredible that Forrest tells, always managing to keep all spectators glued to the screens.

Sully

Director: Clint Eastwood

Year: 2016

Duration: 96min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney

In 2016, however, is a film directed by Clint Eastwood, entitled Sully. The story actually tells one true story namely a ditching of a plane, the US Airways 1549, which took place in 2009 in New York City and along the Hudson River.

History does based on autobiography by Chesley Sullenberger, titled Highest Duty: My Search for What really Matters.

Save Private Ryan

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 1998

Duration: 169min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, Matt Damon

Other film with Tom Hanks in the cast and which is present in the catalog on Netflix And Save Private Ryan, from 1998 and which was directed by director Steven Spielberg.

The story being told is iexpired after a story that happened really and takes place in the Second World War.

We therefore follow a team of American rangers who insinuate themselves into German and therefore enemy territory, to try to to rescue a soldier as his family has already lost three more children in battle.

Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne

Director: Tom Hanks

Year: 2011

Duration: 99 min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts

Of a different impact, however, is a film with the title Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne, from 2011 and which was directed by Tom Hanks himself.

Maybe not many people know, but Hanks apparently suffers from an incurable disease, a type 2 diabetes that he must always keep under control.

As for the film we were talking about, in this case it is one comedy in which the protagonist decides at a mature age to enroll in university and falls in love with a teacher.

The Terminal

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 2004

Duration: 130min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta Jones, Stanley Tucci

We find Steven Spielberg again as director for a 2004 film entitled The Terminal.

Also in this case it is a comedy in which we see the protagonist Viktor Navorski who discovers that in his country there has been a coup and his passport is no longer valid.

The man will therefore find himself a remain blocked inside the gigantic JFK airport in New York.

Captain Phillips – Offshore attack

Director: Paul Greengrass

Year: 2013

Duration: 134min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman

Between film with Tom Hanks present on Netflix to mention is also Captain Phillips – Offshore attack, from 2013 and headed by Paul Greengrass.

In this case what is being told is the true story of a hijacking of the Maersk Alabama ship, made by some Somali pirates which happened in 2009.

During this story, the capture of the commander Richard Phillips and the film is based on one autobiography written by the latter, entitled The duty of a captain.

The plot therefore follows the terrible events that have happened, and it is an important story because it was the very first hijacking happened against an American cargo ship.

Apollo 13

Director: Ron Howard

Year: 1995

Duration: 134min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton

Another cinematic work in which the actor stars is a 1995 film entitled Apollo 13, which this time sees Ron Howard as director.

Again there Yes inspired by a book which was written by Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger titled Lost Moon.

The story told is that of the famous space mission Apollo 13 which however is failed due to an accident that also endangered the lives of the astronauts.

Cloud Atlas

Director: Lana and Lilly Wachowski, Tom Tykwer

Year 2012

Duration: 172 min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Hugh Grant, Halle Berry

Cloud Atlas it is instead a film that came out in 2012 and was directed by Tom Tykwer and Lana and Lilly Wachowski and is based on the novel by David Mitchell entitled The Atlas of the Clouds.

As for the story, we see in the plot the plot of six stories several which, however, seem to have elements in common.

Try to catch me

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 2002

Duration: 141min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christopher Walker, Martin Sheen

In 2002, however, is the film with the title Trial to pick, which this time is directed by Steven Spielberg. In the cast with Tom Hanks there is also the great actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

For all lovers of the latter’s films, several cinematic works in which the famous Hollywood actor stars are also scheduled on the Netflix streaming platform.

As for the plot of the movie Catch Me, we know it is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr. who was able to cash numerous false checks in various countries of the United States.

Da Vinci’s code

Director: Ron Howard

Year: 2006

Duration: 143min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Jean Reno

Also Da Vinci’s code it’s a film with Tom Hanks, which was released in 2006 and is directed by Ron Howard.

The story is based on the book of the same name by writer Dan Brown. It is a thriller in which a mysterious murder inside the Louvre.

A Harvard professor investigates this story as this crime is linked to the works of the great artist Leonardo da Vinci.

News from the world

Director: Paul Greengrass

Year: 2020

Duration: 118min

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel

More recent and of 2020 is instead the film with the title News from the world, which again sees Paul Greengrass as management.

Again the plot is based on a film adaptation of a book, written by Paulette Jiles entitled News of the world.

In history we find a veteran which was part of the Civil war who has the task of going around the various cities and reading for the people the various news that come from the world and that are published in American newspapers.

During one of his trips, the man comes across one orphan girl and decides to go on a long journey with her to take her to a safe place where she can live.