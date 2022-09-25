Filmus present at the inauguration of the Bolivian Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center built with state-of-the-art Argentine technology

In Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Plurinational State of Bolivia, the new Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (CMNyR) was inaugurated with the presence of the Argentine Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmus, and the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora . The Center, dedicated mainly to the early diagnosis of oncological diseases and their treatment, was built and equipped by INVAP, an Argentine high-tech company, and the training of human resources, training and advice from study centers and institutions specialized in the subject such as the INVAP, the UBA, the Balseiro Institute, the Dan Beninson Nuclear Technology Institute, the Center for Nuclear Diagnosis Foundations, INTECNUS, the Pergamino Cancer Center, and the School of Nuclear Medicine – FUESMEN. The official visit also included working groups for the Implementation of Lithium (YTEC YLB) and Nuclear (CONEA ABEN) Agreements.

During the act, Filmus underlined President Arce’s priority in “making health available to everyone. If health is a right, it cannot be left in the hands of the market, it is the State that has to generate the conditions so that it reaches everyone. This is what is being done here today and we came to support it. Also, the enormous capacity for scientific-technological sovereignty that Bolivia and Argentina are challenging the world by building this type of Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy. It is necessary for us to develop our own technology, we cannot depend on the central countries. The pandemic showed us that those who monopolize knowledge also monopolize the right to life and death of all humanity. We have to be able to develop this capacity for science and technology of our own in Latin America. We will work with the institutions of Argentina to generate a Latin American alternative. If 200 years ago our heroes fought for sovereignty with sabers, today we are going to do it hand in hand with science and technology”, he concluded.

For his part, Arce said: “I want to highlight the agreement we have with Argentina, where they train our doctors. They also come to share their experience with Bolivian professionals. My thanks to President Alberto Fernández,” and thanked the technological cooperation, which will continue to deepen.

Present on behalf of Argentina were the Argentine ambassador, Ariel Basteiro; the MINCyT adviser, Guillermo Salvatierra; the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis; the director of CAREM CONEA, Sol Pedre; the president of Y-TEC and YPF Litio, Roberto Salvarezza, the vice president of YPF Litio, Hernán Letcher, the leader of the Y-TEC lithium mission, Fabio Saccone; the ANC Business Manager of YPF (Non-Conventional Assets), Gustavo Astie, and the Deputy General Manager of INVAP, Carlos Montenegro, and the ICT Manager, Juan Carlos Rodriguez. For Bolivia, the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina, and the director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), Hortensia Jimenez, among other Bolivian authorities.

Network of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Centers

This Center in Santa Cruz, like its predecessor in El Alto, is equipped with two linear accelerators with IGRT and SBRT capabilities and the latest techniques in the specialty, a complete brachytherapy room, a simulator tomograph, a dosimetry laboratory and equipment of nuclear medicine through PET/CT and SPECT/CT for diagnosis and a Chemotherapy Area.

The inauguration, which is part of the contract between ABEN and INVAP, is for the second Center; the first, in El Alto, was inaugurated in early 2022 and is serving patients; It is expected that the third Center will be located in La Paz and in activity for the first four months of 2023.

The inaugurated Center will provide assistance capacity to society by obtaining images for the early diagnosis of oncological, cardiac, and neurological diseases and will provide radiation therapies for cancer treatment, and irradiation of arteriovenous malformations, as well as chemotherapy treatments. In addition, it is constituted as a School Center for the training of professionals in nuclear medicine in Bolivia. The Network of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Centers in total comprises an investment of 150 million dollars.