Filpucci’s turnover grows by 50 percent and employees receive a bonus of 1,200 euros [notiziediprato.it]

Filpucci’s turnover grows by 50 percent and employees receive a bonus of 1,200 euros

The turnover flies to 45 million and the president Federico Gualtieri rewards his 100 workers with a rich bonus in paychecks. “Despite the pandemic, we quickly adapted to do what we do best: beautiful yarns for knitting. Everyone’s commitment is important and that’s why we share the extraordinary achievements”

A Christmas bonus of 1,200 euros: this is what the employees of Filpucci, a historic yarn company that closes 2021 with a 50 percent increase in turnover, will receive. “It was an extraordinary year that we will remember for a long time thanks to the satisfactions that the company has had on national and international markets”, reads the letter that the president Filippo Gualtieri sent to his one hundred employees for the Christmas holidays.

Seven hundred euros in paychecks and a 516 euro card to spend at the I Gigli shopping center: a bonus to thank the staff in a “challenging” moment. “A moment – writes Gualtieri – which led to great results that the company has decided to share with all employees. We are back from a lockdown due to the pandemic still in progress, but we have been able to adapt quickly and do what we can best: beautiful yarns for knitwear “.

A year of extraordinary objectives that Filpucci is preparing to close, the result of a precise strategy for the procurement of raw materials and the continuous search for trends and innovative products. Turnover rose to 45 million euros. “Now – concludes the letter – is the time to recharge the batteries and prepare to welcome the new year with the same spirit with which we have faced this”.

