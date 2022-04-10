Filter image of Natalie Portman as ‘Lady Thor’

Before Disney will release the first trailer for the new installment of Thor’s adventures, where Natalie Portman’s character, Jane Foster, becomes Lady Thor, an image taken from the filming was released.

In the spectacular shared by the French portal DisneyphileLive, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are seen teaming up somewhere in space.

The gods of thunder are also seen, carrying the Stormbreaker and their gleaming armor. Additionally, Thor is seen carrying a rebuilt version of Mjolnir.

Fans of the Marvel Universe await Thor: love and thunder to bring back gods known as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyria. Although it will include new characters such as Christian Bale, who will play Gorr, or Russell Crowe, who will play Zeus.

In Mexico, the premiere of the film is scheduled for July 8. Directed by Taika Waititi, it could have the appearances of stars like Jamie Alexander playing Lady Sif.

As well as characters from other films such as Guardians of the Galaxy such as Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki and Luke Hemsworth. like the false Thor.

