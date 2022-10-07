Filter new images from the set of Madame Web

We already have a new look at madam webthe new production of Marvel Studios, thanks to some images of the film set that leaked on the internet. Although the details continue to be the subject of speculation and rumours, we know that the film will take place in New York in the early 2000s. The new images only fuel speculation, as we could have a glimpse of the mysterious villain that will be part of tape.

The images shared by Just Jared Dakota Johnson’s stunt double is shown lying on a beam while Celeste O’Connor’s double fights against who seems to be the villain of the film. The leak suggests that the villain in question could be the character played by actor Tahar Rahim, who is also part of the cast, although at the moment it has not been confirmed who it could be. Here below we leave you the images so that you can share your own theories about this mysterious character:

Adam Scott recently joined the cast of Madame Web in the role of Uncle Ben alongside Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, and Mike Epps.. The film has been in production since 2019 with SJ Clarkson directing the project following his work on Jessica Johns.

madam web you have scheduled your premiere for July 2023so there is still time to share your best theories and expectations about the new movie set in the universe of spider-man.

