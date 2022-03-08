Filtered a video of Emilia Clarke in the new Marvel series

Emilia Clarke is one of the protagonists of the new Marvel series on Disney + and now we have a leaked video where we see her fight.

A video of secret invasionthe new series of Marvel Studios on Disney+, has been leaked online. In it we can see Emilia Clarke fighting a character wearing a motion capture suit. The identity of this character has not transpired, for the moment. The next series of MCU Phase 4 is currently filming in Europe. In fact, it has been in production since autumn.

It will be six episodes long and will bring us back to Samuel L Jackson What Nick Fury. We will also see Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Maria HillCobie Smulders. The rest of the cast is made up of the aforementioned Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben Adir, Olivia Coldman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo. The roles of these interpreters in the new Marvel series are yet to be known.

The fight that has been leaked on the Internet!

This leaked video of secret invasion has been published on social networks by the user Undeuxtrois. In it we see the character of Emilia Clarke on the ground. She is trying to defend an unknown assailant. The person who attacks the actress Game of Thrones he wears a motion capture suit. This makes it more difficult to find out who it is, although it would be just as complicated anyway given the absence of official information from Marvel Studios. We share the video here!

It is not yet clear if secret invasion It will be a faithful adaptation of the Marvel comics. We do know that some of the MCU’s superheroes will be replaced by Skrulls. The post-credits scene Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick Fury and Maria Hill were really Talos and Soren, but changed form. Before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home it was theorized about Doctor Strange it would be too, but there’s no evidence for that. What is clear is that if Emilia Clarke’s series is anything like the cartoons… viewers are going to have a great time with so many plot twists!