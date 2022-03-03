Filtered appearance of one of the Avengers in ‘Secret Invasion’

Mexico City.- Marvel Studios is filming Secret Invasion, the new series for Disney+ that will bring back Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and the alien race of the Skrulls. These will not be the only returns, as new information may have revealed the presence of a notable member of the Avengers.

This is stated by the user @the insta phils, who through his Instagram account shared an image of the set of the Secret Invasion filming that is taking place these days at Liverpool Street station in London, United Kingdom.

In the images shared by the user, several props can be seen, among which are a copy of The National Reporter, the fictional newspaper created for the series and from which its headline stands out: “President Ritson in London for a meeting of emergency”.

Precisely, in the photograph that accompanies the scoop, President Ritson can be seen shaking hands with Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, thus pointing to the presence of the actor who plays War Machine in Secret Invasion. And it is that, as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will already know, the interpreter, after his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame wearing his armor, also participated in the first chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Although the role that Cheadle would play in Secret Invasion has not yet been revealed and it could be a brief cameo, it should not be ruled out that, given the possible political nature of the series, his appearance could be relevant to the plot. Especially considering his past as a military man before embarking on adventures with Tony Stark and the rest of the Avengers.

Although few details are known about Secret Invasion, the series will have six episodes in which, in addition to Jackson, Cobie Smulders will also participate as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelson as the Skrull leader known as Talos and actresses Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman in roles yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, waiting for new information to emerge to find out whether or not Don Cheadle will finally appear in the Disney + series, fans will have to wait for its premiere, which is scheduled to arrive throughout 2022 or early 2023.

In addition, it should be remembered that Cheadle will also star in his own series on the platform, Armor Wars, of which the actor himself confirmed that the death of his friend, Tony Stark (Iron Man), would be fundamental to the plot.