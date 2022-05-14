Filtered image of the son of Pepe Aguilar next to the alleged daughter of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

The Aguilar dynasty is once again in a great controversy.

May 13, 2022 11:47 a.m.

Once the children of Pepe Aguilar return to be singled out in a controversy that has been unleashed after an image was leaked where we see one of the singer’s children next to Rosa Isela Guzmán, alleged daughter of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

It was through the Instagram account of the journalist Nelssie Carrillo that said image was released, of which theThe Aguilar family has not spoken about it.

In this photograph we see one of the sons of the interpreter of ‘For women like you’ posing and smiling next to the alleged daughter of one of the most powerful drug traffickers in Mexico.

Who is it about?

Although not much information is available on the meeting between Emiliano Aguilar and the daughter of ‘El Chapo’, It is believed that it could have been produced on May 10 because the image has the legend ‘Happy Mothers Day’.

Emiliano is the eldest son of Pepe Aguilar and Carmen Treviño, who was his first wife. He was born in 1992 and although he has stayed away from the show business, in 2017 he was detained in the United States and accused of trafficking of people.

For her part, Rosa Isela Guzmán assures that she is the eldest daughter of the drug trafficker, but Emma Coronel sHe pointed out that the young woman is not a daughter of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.