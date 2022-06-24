Filtered images of a passionate kiss between Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne (+ video)

During the legal battle that Amber Heard starred in with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, she was accused of having extramarital affairs with Elon Musk, Cara Delevingne and James Franco.





Courtesy | So far the famous has not issued any comment on the matter



A new scandal haunts the actress Amber Heard, who a few weeks after losing the trial against her ex-husband, faces the ravages of the leak of a series of images where she is seen very “affectionate” with Cara Delevingne, in the elevator of the building where he lived with Johnny Depp.

The Popcorned Planet portal published exclusive images recovered from the security cameras of the building where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived after getting married in 2015.

Within the video clip it can be seen that what at first seems to be a friendly interaction, culminates in a passionate kiss that would confirm the accusations of adultery that Depp issued.

During the legal battle that Amber Heard starred in with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, she was accused of having extramarital affairs with Elon Musk, Cara Delevingne and James Franco.

However, the famous and her defense denied these accusations.

So far the famous has not issued any comment on the matter.

passada! exclusive dinners of #AmberHeard training #jonnydepp with actress Cara Delevingne in 2016. The question is, why are these images not for the court? Pois a miss perjúrio disse sob julgamento que never o traiu. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/n91Kia5AjM – Katarina Garces (@kat_prin) June 21, 2022

have the informationInstantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ D0WqzaSBn24Frrb6ByjhR4