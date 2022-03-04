filtered its price in Europe before its launch

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory appears in an Italian retailer with a price of 466.49 euros.

After the presentation of its new flagships, the Galaxy S22, and its new range of ultraportables, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Samsung is finalizing the arrival on the market of your new best-selling smartphone for 2022a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G of which we have already revealed both its design and some of its specifications recently and that now has revealed its price in Europe before its launch.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G would cost 60 euros more than its predecessor, the Galaxy A52 5G

As the guys from GizPie tell us, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage has appeared in the list of an Italian retailer with a price of 466.49 eurosas you can see in the image that we leave you under these lines.

Other recent leaks point to the official price of the Galaxy A53 5G will be 469 euroswhich could indicate that this retailer is selling it at a discount of a few euros in order to lower the price of its competitors.

Thus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G would increase its price by 60 euros compared to its predecessorsince the version of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory hit the market with a price of 429 euros.

From what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh ratea processor Exynos 1200a quadruple rear camera module made up of a main sensor of 64 megapixelsan ultra wide-angle sensor 12 megapixelsa 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor, a selfie camera of 32 megapixels and a battery of 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charge.

Regarding its presentation date and taking into account that its predecessor, the Galaxy A52 5G, It was released in March of last year.everything seems to indicate that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is getting closer.

