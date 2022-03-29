Filtered list of 27 players for the Call for the World Cup in Qatar

It seems that it is only a matter of time before the Mexican team be classified tol World Cup in Qatar 2022 in a stormy Octagonal Final of CONCACAF Qualifying that will end this Wednesday in the game against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium, a game that could give them up to second place in the TRI classification if the United States does not beat Costa Rica.

With the ticket almost in hand, Gerardo Martino It would already have defined the base of players that would make up the Final Call to play the Qatar World Cup at the end of this year, analyzing 27 soccer players, according to information revealed by the TV Azteca portal.

Also read: Ale Treviño shows off her “treasures” in a tiny chikini with fiery photos

It should be remembered that only 23 players can be called up for the World Cup, although this weekend it will be evaluated whether the number of players called up by each participating team will be extended to 26 or 27.

Possible call for Qatar 2022