Filtered photo of Emilia Clarke in her Marvel character

It is difficult to separate the British actress Emilia Clarke the role that catapulted her to fame. It is that the 35-year-old will always be remembered as Daenerys Targaryen in the fantastic HBO series game of Thrones. However, Marvel bet on it and everything seems to be headed for success. The first leaked Photo of the set where the next series is recorded.

The first photo of Emilia Clarke in “Secret Invasion”

The MCU is in the so-called PHASE 4, which means that the franchise will evolve into a new stage, where the multiverse seems to be the great ordering axis of events.

For this new phase of Marvelthe house of superheroes opted for Emilia Clarke to star in the upcoming series called Secret Invasion. Although very little is known about this new product, the first photo of the set has already gone viral, where Emilia can be seen walking around the city, with a bag and a hippie-style shirt, somewhat ungainly.

the star of game of Thrones It has already been officially incorporated into the MCU, a universe of interconnected movies and series, which has no imaginable limit to what can happen.

Be part of Marvelwithout a doubt, it is a safe bet to participate in different movies and series, something that Emilia Clarke will be ready to explode.

Emilia Clarke and her journey to Marvel

Your character from Marvel will seek to become iconic, just like

Daenerys Targaryen

and it will be a new stage for the British actress who started acting at a very young age.

I study in the Drama Center London, appearing in various theatrical productions. Her professional debut was playing Savannah in the television movie Triassic Attack in 2010.

But it was in 2011, when she got the role that would change her life forever, the girl would play the Queen of Dragons in the series that would become a worldwide phenomenon. Such was the success of G.O.T.who in 2017, became one of the highest paid actresses on television.

For every episode of game of Thrones received between 1.2 and 2 million pounds, a figure that is far from being repeated in the new series of Marvelalthough nothing is said for the future for this actress.

The Cinematic Universe Marvel It has enriched and changed the way of making movies worldwide. The concept of creating a true narrative universe has struck a chord with fans, who are now enthusiastically celebrating the arrival of

Emilia Clarke

to this superhero franchise that never stops growing. The first Photo of the set is just a hint of things to come.

