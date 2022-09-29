Filtered photos of a mysterious dinner between Zendaya and Tom Holland in Harlem

“They were totally cool and friendly with other guests – taking photos and having a blast,” a source told PEOPLE of Zendaya and Holland.

September 12, 2022

Date night for Tom Holland and Zendaya!

Zendaya and Tom Holland

The couple was seen in casual clothes grabbing a bite at Melba’s restaurantowned by celebrity chef Melba Wilson, in Harlem earlier this week.

Zendaya, 25, looked cute and comfortable in a pink tee under a printed denim shirt paired with black pants, while Holland, 26, wore a solid gray crew neck with jeans and sneakers.

“They were totally cool and friendly with other guests – taking pictures and having a great time. Tom was heard saying how much he loved the food,” a source told PEOPLE.

The co-stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoyed comfort food classics like mac and cheese, fried catfish fillets, and fried chickenadded the source.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

After lunch, they took a photo with Wilson and his son, Salif Cassie..

Zendaya and Holland have been linked since 2017, and in November of last year, the Uncharted actor opened up about wanting to keep their relationship private.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is no longer really under our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the whole world,” Holland said. She told GQ for the magazine’s Men of the Year issue.

He added: “I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We feel somehow robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready.” . . It’s just we didn’t want to.”

Holland gushed over Zendaya, telling GQ that she’s been “instrumental” in his life in recent years. The Euphoria star also told the magazine that getting others to peek into her personal life is “confusing and invasive.”

“The same feeling [que ambos compartimos] is that when you really love and care about someone, some moments or things, you wish they were yours, “explained the actress to the medium. “I think that loving someone is something sacred and something special and something that you want to deal with, go through, experience and enjoy between two people who love each other”.

With information from people