Filtered PHOTOS of Amber Heard KISSING Cara Delevingne when she lived at Johnny Depp’s house

Amber Heard He is still in the eye of the hurricane after the trial he lost against Johnny Deppnow the controversy revolves around some photos that came to light and show the actress kissing to the model Cara Delevingne when he still lived in the house where he lived with the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow, confirming a new infidelity on the part of the actress.

Various media filtered the Photos in which Amber Heard appears kissing passionately to the model Cara Delevingne with whom an affair had already been rumored some time ago. Although the leaks no longer make a dent in the trial with Johnny Depp, it seems that they confirm what the jury deliberated.

The constant infidelities of Amber Heard were part of the strong arguments used by the defense of Johnny Depp to convince the jury of the actress’s guilt on the accusations she had made against the actor for mistreatment and gender violence, which later turned against Amber in a lawsuit for damages, in what was the most watched trial of the last times.

Cara Delevingne She is a British super model who also ventured into the world of acting, precisely with DC Comics in the first film of the Suicide Squad, but this bond has nothing to do with the fact that they met, it is said that they both met through Elon Musk .

Incidentally, during the trial the defense of Johnny Deppmentioned the billionaire Elon Musk as one of the lovers of Amber Heardas well as the actor James Franco, who were exposed in the same way with photos taken from the security videos of the actor’s apartment.

Here are the photos of Amber Heard kissing Cara Delevingne

So much Amber Heard What Cara Delevingne appear in the security video of the elevator of the apartment of Johnny Deppconfirming the rumors of an alleged relationship between them, after the Popcorned Planet portal revealed the Photos of infidelity.

With the leaks of these amber heard photos will have to pay the five million dollars with which she was fined by the jury to compensate the damage in her ex-husband’s career, Johnny Depp.

In the Photos we can see that the model Cara Delevingne Y Amber Heard They are kissing passionately, confirming in a certain way the rumors that weighed on the behavior of the actress.