Filtered PHOTOS of Amber Heard KISSING Cara Delevingne when she lived at Johnny Depp’s house

Amber Heard He is still in the eye of the hurricane after the trial he lost against Johnny Deppnow the controversy revolves around some photos that came to light and show the actress kissing to the model Cara Delevingne when he still lived in the house where he lived with the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow, confirming a new infidelity on the part of the actress.

Various media filtered the Photos in which Amber Heard appears kissing passionately to the model Cara Delevingne with whom an affair had already been rumored some time ago. Although the leaks no longer make a dent in the trial with Johnny Depp, it seems that they confirm what the jury deliberated.

