Filtered photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming Barbie

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 22.06.2022 20:35:00





The movie live action of Barbiewhich will hit theaters in July 2023, is already generating a lot of excitement among fans of the doll, since in recent weeks several details have been released that have increased expectations, for example: a photo of what Ryan looks like Gosling in the role of Ken.

This Tuesday another event related to this production that has Greta Gerwing as director surprised Internet users: the leaking of several photos where they appear margot robbie and Gosling, the protagonists, during filming.

Photos of Margot and Ryan during filming

Several photos of the actors in the middle of filming the film were spread on social networks; Note that in the images both drive a cowboy style: She in a pink suit, while he wears a black and white outfit.

Below we share some photos that were leaked, apparently by the agency of paparazzis Back Grid.

A Barbie ideal

At the end of April, During the Cinema Con event, the first photo of Margot Robbie characterized as the popular doll was released, a situation that immediately filled the actress with favorable comments for how good it looks on paper.

Also in 2019, when the project was announced, Margot said she was proud to be the new face of this iconic character.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication in a child’s journey of self-discovery.. Throughout the nearly 60 years of the brand, Barbie It has allowed girls to imagine themselves in aspiring roles from princess to president.”

“I am so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.” “, he expressed.

hc