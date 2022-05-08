Filtered spectacular image of Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be happy, since, despite the fact that the fourth installment starring the God of Thunder has not yet released its first trailer, a new image reveals the Chris Hemsworth’s Thor teaming up with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster already turned into the new Thor.

The expectation for the new adventure starring the God of Thunder grows as the months go by, impatiently waiting for Marvel to rule and decide to launch a preview from the film directed by Taika Waititi.

Precisely, it has been DisneyphileLIVE who, through a Twitter account, has published an image of the promotional art of the film with which fans will be able to calm their cravings momentarily. Check out the never-before-seen promotional image for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with Thor and Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)“, reads the text of the tweet published by the account specialized in Disney.

As can be seen in the illustration, both heroes they seem to be in space and ready to face an unknown enemy. On the right of the image, Thor, wearing his gleaming new armor, is completely battle-hardened and imbued with the brimming energy of his new hammer, Stormbreaker, and raises his angry gaze ready to fight to the end.

On the left, in her helm and resplendent costume, the Goddess of Thunder stands confident and smiling, taking flight alongside her fellow warrior. carrying brimming with power the legendary Mjolnir or a new reconstructed version of itsince the ancient hammer was destroyed by the goddess Hela, Thor’s half-sister.

It should be remembered that one of the possible reasons why Marvel has not released any kind of promotional material so far may be because the new installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth I’m shooting new scenes.

And while MCU fans continue to eagerly await the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, don’t forget that the new God of Thunder movie will bring back old acquaintances like the Tessa Thompson’s Valkyriebut it will also include new characters such as Christian Bale, who will play Gorr, or Russell Crowe, who will play Zeus himself.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on July 8. In addition to Chris Hemswhorth and Natalie Portman, the film features in its cast the Jamie Alexander returns as Lady Sif.

On the other hand, the film will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, cameos from Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki and Luke Hemsworth as the false. fake Thor.

