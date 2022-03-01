Filtered the appearance of one of the Marvel Avengers

MADRID, 1 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Marvel Studios is rolling Secret Invasionthe new series for Disney+ that will bring back the Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and to the alien race of the Skrulls. These will not be the only returns, as new information may have revealed the presence of a remarkable member of the Avengers.

This is stated by the user @the insta phils, who through his Instagram account shared a picture from the set of the shooting of Secret Invasion which is taking place these days at Liverpool Street Station in London, United Kingdom.

In the images shared by the user, various props can be seen. Including, They find a copy of The National Reporter. The fictional newspaper created for the series and from which its headline stands out: “President Ritson in London for an emergency meeting“, claims the headline of the news.

NEW #SecretInvasion set photos show James Rhodes featured in a newspaper meeting with the president as political tensions rise. pic.twitter.com/SAcTa2mpmf —Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) February 28, 2022

Precisely, in the photograph that accompanies the scoop, President Ritson can be seen shaking hands with the James Rhodes by Don Cheadle. Thus pointing to the presence of the actor who embodies War Machine in Secret Invasion. And it is that, as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will already know, the interpreter, after his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame wearing his armoralso participated in the first chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Although the role that Cheadle would play in Secret Invasion It has not yet been revealed, and it could be a brief cameo, it should not be ruled out that, given the possible political nature of the series, its appearance could be relevant to the plot. Above all, taking into account his past as a military man before embarking on adventures with Tony Stark and the rest of the Avengers.

Although few details are known about Secret Invasion, the series will have six episodes in which, in addition to Jackson, they will also participate cobie smulders like Mary Hill, Ben Mendelson as the skrull leader known as Talos and the actresses Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman in papers yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, waiting for new information to emerge to find out if Don Cheadle will appear or not finally in the series Disney +, fans will have to wait for its premiere, which is scheduled to arrive throughout 2022 or early 2023.

Furthermore, it should be remembered that Cheadle will also star in his own series on the platform, Armor Wars, of which the actor himself confirmed that the death of his friend, Tony Stark (Iron Man), would be fundamental to the argument.