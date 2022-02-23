Filtered the possible and unexpected villain of The Flash: new cameos on the way

Flashone of the upcoming movies DC and Warner Bros., intends to turn the current DCEU upside down to fire some characters and welcome others, in addition to opening the doors of the publisher’s cinematographic multiverse. And even though we already have confirmation and first glimpses of appearances by characters like super girl or the Batman of Ben Affleck or Michael Keaton, nothing was known about the villain of the film; until now. And it is that apparently, a piece of merchandising of a component of the production would have leaked the possible and surprising antagonist of the film.

Is Reverse Flash the bad guy in the movie?

This is how the CBR medium picks it up, showing the publication of Shane Steyn, stunt actor, in which you can see a photograph of a production t-shirt with the logo of the movie The Flash along with his work in the production (Stunt Team 2021) and various silhouettes of characters. And it is that beyond the figures that seem to belong to Supergirl and Batman (because of the shape of the cape, it would be Keaton’s), the silhouette of a character that could well belong to Reverse Flasha monstrous and evil version of Barry Allen who debuted in the comics in 1998.

On the other hand, the Screen Geek portal ensures that both Aquaman What wonder-woman They will appear in the film in the form of cameos, although it is not clear if they will do so as the current versions of the DCEU or from another universe. And it seems that both Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot would have participated very briefly in the production.

Although the most notorious rumor about the film is that a new lineup of the League of Justice. The Flash opens in theaters next November 4, 2022.

Source | CBR