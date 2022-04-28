Filtered the presumed regional form of Oddish in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Share

One more Pokémon from the 1st generation that is added to the regional forms.

Later this year, at a time yet to be determined, they will arrive on Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Purplethe new titles of the saga that will bring with them the ninth generation, which, supposedly and apparently, would be set in a region based on Spain.

Given this same premise, it must be said that the information that has come to us from the titles is quite scarce, and we must limit ourselves to the alleged leaks of evolutions by the initials, although this is always taken with tweezers until an official confirmation is given. And it is just under this idea that we now have what could be the first look at a regional form.

Oddish would join the Pokémon of the first generation with a regional form

Recently, and as you can see below these lines, the image of a regional form of Oddishthe Grass / Poison Type Weed Pokémon from the first generation that in these new titles would have what appears to be the shape of a pineapple, this being something quite in keeping with its design.

It should be noted that it is unconfirmed information which, in addition, comes from 4chan, so it is better to be cautious and take it with tweezers. However, what gives it a little more reliability is the fact that it is what it appears to be. a screenshot of the game instead of the classic artworks that we have been seeing during these weeks:

It should be noted that due to its design we could have a Grass/Fairy or even Grass/Ground-type Oddish, the latter being a combination that to date has only been seen in Torterra, the starter of the 4th generation. However, this is something that we will have to wait for to be officially confirmed or denied.

In any case, it should be noted that Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Purple They will bring us a new batch of Pokémon to Nintendo Switch, being so, despite the fact that the exact launch date is not known, it is expected that we will have them in stores in November, as has happened with the previous ones. generations.

