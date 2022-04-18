Filtered the return of a member of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in The Flash

MADRID, 17 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

New information about The Flashthe solo film of the scarlet sprinter played by Ezra Millerwould have leaked that the tape directed by Andy Muschietti will bring back a member of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, presenting a new version of the superhero team.

And it is that, despite the latest Miller scandalswho was arrested on March 27 in Hilo, Hawaii after a altercation in a bar and shortly after he was accused of threats and robbery by a couple, Warner Bros. movie about The Flash is moving forward.

According to the information shared by ViewerAnon on his Twitter account, the character in question would be nothing more and nothing less than the alfred pennyworth by Jeremy Irons.

“I’m very surprised. I haven’t seen this leak yet, but here’s a little thing that I hope will make people happy: Jeremy Irons will return as Alfred in THE FLASH“, reads the text of the tweet published by ViewerAnon, assuring that the butler and ally in Batman’s crusade against crime and whom the actor last played in Zack Snyder’s film, Justice League, will be in the Ezra Miller movie.

Very surprised I haven’t seen this leak yet but here’s a small thing I hope will make people happy: Jeremy Irons is back as Alfred in THE FLASH. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) April 10, 2022

A detail that seems to have been contrasted by another account, that of Big Screen Leaks, which responded to the tweet launched by ViewerAnon, claiming to have heard that Irons shot some scenes for the Andy Muschietti-directed film a long time ago.

It should be remembered that this filtration arrives for a short time after the rumors about the participation of Ben Affleck as Batman in The Flash moviein which he would team up with the hero for the first 20 minutes and even that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman would appear. Something that also seemed to have confirmed the ViewerAnon account, clarifying, yes, that it would be the initial 10 or 15 minutes.

On the other hand, we must not forget that the various Miller run-ins with justice they took the Warner Bros. executives have made the decision to pause any future projects involving the actor.. Fact that seems to have recently been denied by a source inside the study, denying that any meetings were held to discuss Miller’s involvement in the DC franchise and denying that the projects in which the actor participates have been postponed.

The premiere of The Flash, has been delayed againthis time, to June 2023due to complications in the production of the film starring Miller.